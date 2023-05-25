TRINITY — Ellie Garrison popped in the go-ahead goal with 3:54 left in regulation and second-seeded Wheatmore tied the state record of 48 consecutive victories in girls soccer as it rallied past 14th-seed Community School of Davidson 2-1 in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs Thursday inside Wheatmore’s football stadium.
“This is crazy,” Garrison said. “We’ve been looking at this goal since the start of the season and to finally reach it is a huge accomplishment for us. I’m so proud of the team and the coaches.”
Garrison, who scored both goals for the Warriors, tallied the winning goal by beating a defender to a long pass over the top then dribbled and chipped a short shot over the Spartans keeper.
“The ball took a good bounce for me and it got past the girl and I got there first,” Garrison said. “Then I prayed that it would go in when I hit it.”
Tying the record was far from a sure thing for most of the match against the Spartans. Wheatmore (23-0) had trouble generating shots in a scoreless first half and fell behind in the 51st minute. It was just the third match this season in which they have trailed according to coach Rick Maness.
“In the first half, we were staying so far back their minds had free play,” Maness said. “At the half, I thought we needed ball handlers in the middle and put three that would stay high because in the first their back line could win the ball and take a drink. We had to have pressure on them. Then when we were down, I said we’re going to gamble and load that front up, either we’re going to lose big or win and then we got one goal in. And then I said we’ve got to something with the ball up top. And Summer (Bowman) just fed Ellie really well and it got through.”
The Warriors tied the score in the 57th minute. Bowman dribbled close to the goal on the right side then sent a cross to Garrison, who put in a shot from a few feet out.
Garrison’s two goals extended her state record for goals in a season to 92, which is the most in the country this year according to Maxpreps.com.
“It was stressful going into half 0-0 and then going down a goal,” Garrison said. “We were down a goal last year but it was stressful to be in the same position again in the fourth round of the playoffs. Then coming back and scoring another one after that feels so much better.”
Garrison had other scoring opportunities but was high on two headers off corner kicks and missed high on two prime shots in the 70th and 73rd minutes.
“My shots weren’t how they normally are but that’s just part of the game and you just push through it,” Garrison said.
Community School of Davidson (14-9-2) took the lead on a shot from about 25 yards out on the left side that angles across and snuck inside the top of the right post.
“A lot of our shots were off frame but they had something to do with that,” Maness said. “We were close on headers but just weren’t clicking. I told the coaches that something had to go our way. But my hat is off to them. To have that few players and so many hard games, that’s tough. But I’m so proud of my kids. So we live to play another day.”
The Spartans mounted an attack with just under a minute to play but the shot sailed wide and they were unable to regroup. Wheatmore tied the winning streak record of Union Academy, which ran from March of 2018 until March of 2021.
When the final horn sounded, Maness pumped his first into the air twice in celebration. The Warriors will play in the regional final Tuesday at top-seeded Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, which defeated Hendersonville 3-0 on Thursday.
“We’re a top two team in the state and that’s 1A-4A,” Maness said. “We’ve done so many special things and I was thinking that 47 (wins in a row) hasn’t been bad after looking at them on film today because they were scary. But 48 hasn’t hit me yet. It will. And now we get ready for the next round.”
