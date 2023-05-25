Wheatmore logo.jpg

TRINITY — Ellie Garrison popped in the go-ahead goal with 3:54 left in regulation and second-seeded Wheatmore tied the state record of 48 consecutive victories in girls soccer as it rallied past 14th-seed Community School of Davidson 2-1 in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs Thursday inside Wheatmore’s football stadium.

“This is crazy,” Garrison said. “We’ve been looking at this goal since the start of the season and to finally reach it is a huge accomplishment for us. I’m so proud of the team and the coaches.”

Trending Videos