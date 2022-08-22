TRINITY — Consistency and experience throughout the lineup proved to be the difference for Wheatmore against rival Trinity.
The Warriors won the middle four matches in singles, then took two in doubles to beat the Bulldogs 6-3 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls tennis Monday at Wheatmore.
“I think we did great,” said Wheatmore assistant coach Kim Comer, filling in for head coach Doug Gore. “I tell the girls: You win as a team, you lose as a team. I know everyone didn’t win — Autumn played great today. But it’s a team sport. So, I’m happy — I think they did very well.”
Mikalah Walls at No. 3 and Carmen Turgeon at No. 4 quickly won their singles matches for the Warriors (3-1, 1-0 PAC), and Sarah Smith at No. 5 and Elayna Brown steadily took control in their matches for a 4-2 edge going to doubles.
Walls/Turgeon swept their No. 2 doubles match and Smith/Wilson finished off their win at No. 3 to seal the overall victory — which, despite the final margin, was close in spots but tipped Wheatmore’s way during key stretches.
“The Trinity girls, they get everything back,” Comer said. “So, I felt like we were pretty even. A lot of the girls said their games went to deuce, and I said that sometimes the score doesn’t reflect how close it’s been.
“I’m excited for the girls. I knew it was going to be a big match. In the beginning, I was thinking it could go either way. When they picked it up and got up a little bit, it made me feel good — I wasn’t as nervous,” she said with a laugh.
On the other side, Trinity’s Autumn Gentry played well, winning her No. 1 singles match and teaming with Abigail Todd to win their No. 1 doubles match. Todd also had a competitive match at No. 2 singles.
But the Bulldogs (0-1, 0-1) — who also got a win by Jacey Wilson at No. 6 singles — couldn’t quite match the Warriors further down the lineup.
“We played better than I thought, but still the bottom half of my lineup is very young,” Trinity coach Paige Crotts said. “So, we’ve got some room for improvement. We have a lot to work on. Our Nos. 1 and 2 are the only ones who’ve played matches. So, it’s a lot.”
The strong showing by Gentry and Todd, who’ve been strong players in the Bulldogs’ lineup for several years, were bright spots that they look to build on.
“Those are my two girls who’ve been with me all four years,” Crotts said. “They’re seniors this year. So that’s very rewarding to see that come through and they play at their level as seniors.”
Wheatmore plays again today at home against nonconference foe East Davidson, while Trinity continues conference play Thursday at home against Southwestern Randolph.
Autumn Gentry (T) def. Hannah Wilson 10-3; Elayna Brown (W) def. Abigail Todd 10-6; Mikalah Walls (W) def. Karla Rios 10-0; Carmen Turgeon (W) def. Abbie Boone 10-1; Sarah Smith (W) def. Salma Hernandez 10-7; Jacey Wilson (T) def. Peyton Wilson 10-2
Gentry/Todd (T) def. Wilson/Brown 8-6; Walls-Turgeon (W) def. Rios/Hernandez 8-0; Smith/Wilson (W) def. Trinity No. 3 doubles 8-4
