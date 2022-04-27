TRINITY — Wheatmore kept fighting, even as the outlook dwindled.
The seventh-seeded Warriors extended the match into doubles but couldn’t overcome 10th-seeded North Stanly in falling 6-3 on Wednesday at Wheatmore in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys tennis dual team playoffs.
“I told them before the match that I expected one thing: You go out there and give me 100%,” Wheatmore coach Doug Gore said. “And I thought that’s exactly what they gave me. They fought to the end of each match.”
The Comets (8-5), who finished second in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, grabbed the early advantage with wins at Nos. 2, 4 and 6 singles and eventually added another win at No. 3.
But, with North Stanly needing just one more win to end the match, Wheatmore’s Jagur Williams rebounded down the stretch to win his No. 1 match 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-6 while Bryan Williams also recovered to win 7-5, 7-5 at No. 5.
The Comets, who will travel to second-seeded Salisbury in the second round, finalized the outcome with a pair of wins in Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. But Jagur Williams and Mac Berrier still grinded out a 9-8 (7-5) win to conclude the match.
“I think, one, it’s talent,” Gore said of what went North Stanly’s way. “And then you’ve got some experience. A lot of these guys were dedicated tennis players. And my guys this might be their second or third sport. So, I think that was the main thing.”
Wheatmore, which was second in the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference, ended its dual team season with a 9-4 record. But it will have three entries — Jagur Williams and Berrier in singles, plus Jacob Younts and Collin Burgess in doubles — in the 2A Midwest regional Friday and Saturday at Salisbury.
Players who reach Saturday’s final rounds will qualify to play in the 2A state championships May 6-7 at Ting Park in Holly Springs.
“We were already deciding if the match was decided in singles if we were going to play doubles,” Gore said. “And we eked out two singles wins and had to play doubles. To me that just goes back to: We fought until the end. And we forced them to play doubles and made them win the match.”
NORTH STANLY 6, WHEATMORE 3
Jagur Williams (W) def. Ameno Morgan 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-6; Kalen Burrage (NS) def. Mac Berrier 6-1, 6-2; Judson Busch (NS) def. Jacob Younts 6-1, 6-4; Hayden Towne (NS) def. Collin Burgess 6-0, 6-2; Bryan Williams (W) def. Malachi Cord 7-5, 7-5; Ethan Honeycutt (NS) def. Reece Linton 6-4, 6-2
J. Williams/Berrier (W) def. Burrage/Busch 9-8 (7-5); Morgan/Towne (NS) def. Younts/Burgess 8-5; Cord/Honeycutt (NS) def. B. Williams/Hunter Williams 8-3
