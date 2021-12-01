TRINITY — Rian Perry hit a go-ahead bucket with 20 seconds left as Wheatmore’s girls rallied to defeat visiting Central Davidson 47-45 on Wednesday.
In the boys game, Central opened a double-digit lead in the second half and prevailed 65-57.
GIRLS GAME
Wheatmore trailed 42-39 with under two minus to play. Briana Hall canned a 3 to tied the second and Kennedy Routh’s layup put the Warriors up 44-42, their first lead since the middle of the period.
Central’s Salem Ward drove for a layup, was fouled and made the free throw to put the Spartans ahead 45-44 with 37.3 seconds left in regulation.
Perry drove into the lane and arched a high floating shot that swished and returned the Warriors to the lead but with plenty of time for the Spartans to score.
Ward, who led all scorers with 25 points, tried to drive to the basket but the ball went off her leg and out-of-bounds.
Kara Comer, who led Wheatmore with 18 points, made 1 of 2 free throws with 2.3 seconds left. making it 47-45. Central called timeout when it got the ball in the frontcourt with .7 seconds left.
The inbounds pass went to a shooter in the corner but Maddie Nichols blocked the 3-point attempt preserving the victory.
BOYS GAME
Central never trailed but Wheatmore fought back from an eight-point deficit to trail by two with under four minutes left in the third quarter.
The Spartans went on an 8-0 that included 3s by Dylan Tysinger and Luke Staten to go up 40-30 with 1:37 left in the period. The Warrior never got closer than six the rest of the way.
Central led 44-36 at the end of the third quarter then opened the fourth on a 14-4 run to go 58-40. Staten and Cory Casilac started the burst with 3s, Staten followed a miss, Dylan Tysinger and Jake Carrick also contributed.
The lead was 60-45 before Central missed the front end of three straight one-and-one, giving the Warriors the opportunity to score nine straight points, the capper a 3 by Tyler Kimball, and pull within 60-54 with 55 seconds left.
Two more missed free throws gave Wheatmore a chance to get closer but the Warriors missed the front-end of a one-and-one, got the rebound and missed a 3. Central hit 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch and Wheatmore didn’t score again until nailing a 3 just before the buzzer.
Dylan Tysinger led Central with 18 and Tyler Kimball led Wheatmore with 16.
