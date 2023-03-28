TRINITY — Wheatmore found success in a rivalry win while Trinity struggled.
The Warriors’ offense built a big lead early, Carmen Turgeon struck out 13 without allowing a hit and Wheatmore won 14-0 in five innings against the rival Bulldogs in PAC 1A/2A softball on a cool, overcast Tuesday evening at Wheatmore.
“Just the confidence level and excitement level you saw in the dugout — or heard in the dugout — in that last inning,” Warriors coach Andrew Davis said with a smile. “Just that right there, that’s the first time we’ve had that all year.
“So just the excitement of being ahead, of winning a game by 14 runs obviously that’s huge for their morale and their confidence.”
Turgeon went 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI to lead Wheatmore (4-7 overall, 1-5 conference), which has faced a brutal run of games lately — including against conference foes Southwestern Randolph, Providence Grove, Eastern Randolph and Uwharrie Charter, which are all in the top 75 in the state overall.
Hannah Shoe added a hit and an RBI while Rachael Brooks, in a particularly kind moment by Trinity, connected with a pitch and rounded the bases for a home run. Brianna Hill, Zoey Bugg and Kylie Hemric each added an RBI.
“It was really fun,” said Turgeon, a junior. “We’d been on a six-game losing streak. So for us to come out here and work as a team and actually be energetic and all work together, it was really fun. It’s always fun to work as a team and get better together.”
The Warriors, capitalizing on a number of free bases, scored nine runs in the first inning — highlighted by a bases loaded single by Turgeon that eluded the outfielder, allowing all three runners to score and Turgeon to round the bases as well.
They tacked on a single run in the third and four in the fourth, keyed by RBI hits by Shoe and Brooks as well as an RBI groundout by Hill. The sizable lead early helped Wheatmore play its reserves much of the game, and a number of them had success.
“I love it when they make plays,” Turgeon said. “It’s probably my favorite thing, especially when you put in people who usually don’t play and they make their plays — that is really exciting. It’s exciting for the whole team.
“I think everyone will be a lot more confident. Most people who got up to bat got on base, so that helps them see, ‘Oh, I can get on base.’ So that when we play these harder teams, they’ll go in with a different mindset and it’ll help a lot.”
Turgeon got the pitching win, striking out 13 of the 16 batters she faced. The Bulldogs struggled to put the ball in play, grounding out twice and reaching on an error. So, while the miscues in the circle and in the field are to be expected with a young, inexperienced team, the hitting is something they will attend to more immediately.
“Our biggest thing is that we did not put the ball in play,” Trinity coach Tori Butler said. “I told them that’s what we’re going to work on now — our hitting. We still have our errors, but we work a lot on fielding and a lot on hitting. But I guess we need to start focusing back on hitting.”
Faith Powell was the lone Bulldog to reach base for the Bulldogs (2-8, 0-5). Desiree Rondon took the loss in the circle, handing off to Asia Blakeley — who pitched moderately well in three innings of relief.
Wheatmore will play again today at nonconference Southeast Guilford, while Trinity will continue conference play today at Providence Grove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.