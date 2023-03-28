HPTSPTS-03-29-23 TRINITY SOFTBALL.jpg

Wheatmore’s Shyanne Rich (20) celebrates after scoring a run during Tuesday’s game against Trinity at Wheatmore.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

TRINITY — Wheatmore found success in a rivalry win while Trinity struggled.

The Warriors’ offense built a big lead early, Carmen Turgeon struck out 13 without allowing a hit and Wheatmore won 14-0 in five innings against the rival Bulldogs in PAC 1A/2A softball on a cool, overcast Tuesday evening at Wheatmore.

Trending Videos