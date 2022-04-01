HIGH POINT — Wheatmore got the early edge against Southwest Guilford and made sure to keep it the rest of the way.
The Warriors scored twice in each half — including the go-ahead goal just seven minutes in — and shut out the Cowgirls 4-0 in a nonconference meeting of two of the area’s top girls soccer teams Friday at Southwest.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Wheatmore coach Rick Maness said. “We turned the switch on. That’s what we’ve been talking about. If you want to be great, you’ve got to turn that switch on and it has to stay on. I thought we kept our foot on the pedal the second half. We’re extremely happy with this one.”
Ellie Garrison scored three goals to lead the Warriors (8-0), ranked No. 29 in the state overall and No. 1 among 2A West teams by MaxPreps. Natalie Bowman added a goal and an assist, while Kara Comer had an assist.
Wheatmore controlled much of the run of play, outshooting Southwest 16-6.
“It was pretty amazing,” said Garrison, a sophomore forward, with a smile. “We all worked so hard for it. We just kept pushing. We came out with a win and we deserved it.”
On the other side, the Cowgirls, ranked No. 53 in the state overall and No. 19 in the 4A West, had their stretches of good play. But Wheatmore was often able to control the ball in the middle and press forward on the attack.
That put Southwest (8-4), coming off a big win Wednesday against highly ranked Grimsley, on its heels playing defense for stretches.
“When we settled in, we tried to play good soccer,” Cowgirls coach Corbin Waller said. “They were just physically a little bit superior to us, so I think that was in our heads a bit. But the girls were aware that they still have time and space to play. It’s just a bigger girl running at them.
“With every game we play, the level of our opponent factors into it. When we play teams with some players who are bigger and faster, it’s more difficult to play the way we want to play. Because we’re still learning how to do it. So we’re progressing — it’s still early in the season. But we’ve made a lot of progress.”
The Warriors took the lead in the seventh minute. Garrison controlled the ball in the middle, stepped near the top of the penalty area and rifled in a shot. Wheatmore added to its lead in the 37th minute when Bowman headed in a corner kick.
The Warriors, who had a couple other opportunities in the second half just barely miss, extended their lead in the 47th minute. Garrison again controlled the ball in the middle, stepped and ripped a shot into the net. Bowman later drew a foul in the penalty area in the 79th minute, and Garrison netted the penalty kick.
“We worked really hard up top, we worked really hard in the middle, and we worked really hard in the back,” Garrison said. “Everyone knew what this game meant and knew what we had to put forward, and everyone did that.”
Victoria Lowe made two saves for Wheatmore, while Laurel Collins made four for Southwest.
Wheatmore will host Southwestern Randolph in PAC 1A/2A action Monday before visiting nonconference Oak Grove on Thursday. The Cowgirls will return to Metro play Tuesday at rival Ragsdale and Thursday at home versus Northwest Guilford. Southwest will visit nonconference Wesleyan Christian on Friday.
“It is funny how inconsistent it can be and frustrating,” Waller said. “But at the end of the day the girls are not at each other’s throats. They have each other’s back. The girls who play a lot, the girls who don’t — they’re encouraging each other. And they’re enjoying being together. That makes it a lot easier.”
