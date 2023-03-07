JAMESTOWN – Wheatmore wasn’t quite sure how it’d fare in an early-season test. Just fine, as it turns out.

The Warriors netted five goals during a first-half barrage, then capitalized on a handful of opportunities in the second half to finish off a 9-0 victory against Ragsdale in nonconference girls soccer on a cold, windy Tuesday night at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium.

