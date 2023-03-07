JAMESTOWN – Wheatmore wasn’t quite sure how it’d fare in an early-season test. Just fine, as it turns out.
The Warriors netted five goals during a first-half barrage, then capitalized on a handful of opportunities in the second half to finish off a 9-0 victory against Ragsdale in nonconference girls soccer on a cold, windy Tuesday night at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium.
“You do get spoiled coming off a year like last year,” Wheatmore coach Ricky Maness said. “We have some holes to fill, and I’ve been recruiting hard at school. And once (the newcomers) get more game time, they’ll get more comfortable. Every game’s going to be different – moving people around. And they’ve bought into it so far.”
Summer Bowman scored four goals and dished one assist to lead the Warriors (2-0), coming off a 25-0 season last year in which they won the 2A state championship. Ellie Garrison added three goals, while Natalie Bowman had a goal and two assists and Mikalah Walls chipped in a goal.
“It felt so good, just being back out here with this team and obviously winning 9-0 against a 4A school for our second game,” said Summer Bowman, a senior forward and an Appalachian State recruit along with Garrison. “It felt really good.”
Wheatmore, with the howling wind strong at its back in the opening half, controlled almost all the first half action. Summer Bowman quickly capitalized with scores in the seventh minute, capitalizing off a short goal kick, and in the 13th minute, working along the right end line.
Garrison added a volley off a corner kick in the 15th minute, Summer Bowman rocketed in a shot from the middle in the 26th minute, and Natalie Bowman fired in a long free kick from near midfield in the 37th minute to give the Warriors – who tallied 22 of the first half’s 23 shots – a 5-0 lead into halftime.
Garrison added a score in the 47th minute on a run up the right side. Summer Bowman followed in the 62nd minute on a ball in the middle, and Garrison finished the game via the mercy rule in the 67th minute – running up the right side and firing in a shot – as Wheatmore finished with a 31-3 advantage in shots for the match.
“It boosts our confidence a lot,” Summer Bowman said. “Our first game wasn’t as good, getting back on the field and some people haven’t played or touched a ball since last season. So it was a little rough for us. But we came out here and showed we can contend for another state championship.”
For the Tigers, it was tough slogging in the first half – into the heavy wind while facing a team that could compete among the state’s top teams. With the wind at their back, they created more opportunities in the second half – especially off the foot of senior forward/striker Kylie Switalski, another Appalachian State recruit.
But Ragsdale, which lost seven seniors from last year’s team, is still looking to find its footing early in the season. And, despite a couple solid wins over the last week, it hasn’t quite clicked at a high level yet.
“We’re missing Aleesia Ambrosio (who’s at Appalachian State as well) in the back – she’s been our starting center back,” Tigers coach Brien Braswell said. “So, we’re doing the best we can with what we’ve got. It hurts, but you try to grow from it. They’re really strong – you saw it. I don’t see many people beating them in any classification.”
Peyton Cornelison finished with 11 saves for Ragsdale, while Lucy Lockwood made one save for Wheatmore. Both teams will play again Thursday – the Tigers will host Trinity, while the Warriors will visit Southeast Guilford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.