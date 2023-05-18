TRINITY — Wheatmore was concerned about facing traditional power Forbush. But it took care of business and moved on to the third round.

The second-seeded Warriors twice scored in quick succession during the first half, tacked on a trio of scores in the second half and rolled past the 15th-seeded Falcons 7-0 on Thursday at Wheatmore in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West girls soccer playoffs.

Tags

Trending Videos