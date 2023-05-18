TRINITY — Wheatmore was concerned about facing traditional power Forbush. But it took care of business and moved on to the third round.
The second-seeded Warriors twice scored in quick succession during the first half, tacked on a trio of scores in the second half and rolled past the 15th-seeded Falcons 7-0 on Thursday at Wheatmore in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West girls soccer playoffs.
“I’m glad to get this one — I was worried to death,” Wheatmore coach Ricky Maness said. “They’re a quality team. They’ve been in the big show (the state championship) five times. I can understand it.”
Summer Bowman and Ellie Garrison each scored three goals to lead the Warriors (21-0), the defending state champions who, with their 46th straight win, are closing in on Union Academy’s state record of 48 consecutive wins. Kaitlyn Vazquez added a goal, while Garrison and Natalie Bowman each had an assist.
“We were kind of scared about this team,” said Summer Bowman, a senior forward and Appalachian State recruit. “So, to come out and dominate, it just felt awesome.”
Wheatmore twice scored goals in less than a one-minute span — in the sixth and seventh minutes, just 23 seconds apart, and in the 27th and 28th minutes, just 50 seconds apart. Summer Bowman scored on a long run, and Garrison stepped to the middle and scored. Then Garrison again stepped to the middle and scored, and Bowman took a crossing pass and finished.
That gave the Warriors — who had 34 shots for the game — a 4-0 lead into halftime.
“We switched around our formation and players played in different spots after the first two goals,” Summer Bowman said. “So, we had to adapt to that. And once we adapted to it, I think we were able to finish our opportunities.
“It felt great. We were still frustrated on the field after not scoring for a while. But after we scored those goals, we calmed down a little bit and played as a team. And it just felt great to come out with a 7-0 win.”
In the second half, Summer Bowman scored on a header off a corner kick by Natalie Bowman in the 53rd minute. Garrison followed with a goal on a long run upfield in the 66th minute, and Vazquez scored near the goal after Garrison got a piece of a corner kick by Natalie Bowman in the 75th minute.
Lucy Lockwood finished with four saves for Wheatmore, who will host seventh-seeded Wilkes Central on Monday in the third round. The Warriors won the teams’ previous matchup last year in overtime in the regional championship.
“They must still be strong,” Maness said. “We’ll do a little research on them and go at it. It ain’t going to be easy. But we’re one step closer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.