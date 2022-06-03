TRIAD — Wheatmore will look to add one more first to its historic playoff run today — and it’s a big one.
The Warriors will have their sights set on a state championship when they take the field tonight against Clinton in the NCHSAA 2A girls soccer final. Game time is set for 7 at WakeMed Soccer Park’s No. 2 field. Admission will be $10.
Wheatmore — which is the first girls team and only the second team overall from Randolph County to make the finals (Trinity’s boys reached the 3A final in 1998) — would be the county’s first soccer champion.
It would also be the school’s first team champion in any sport after volleyball reached the 2A finals in 2013 and 2015.
The Warriors (24-0), the No. 2 seed from the West, have had a stellar season so far in which they’ve outscored their opponents 191-15 — including 14 shutouts (nine by 9-0 scores).
As the competition has gotten tighter in the playoffs, Wheatmore has been up to the challenge — highlighted by a 3-2 against third-seeded Community School of Davidson in the fourth round and a 4-3 in overtime against top-seeded Wilkes Central in the regional championship.
While the Warriors have gotten key contributions from players like Kara Comer, the school record holder for assists, and 30-goal scorers Summer Bowman and Natalie Bowman, sophomore forward Ellie Garrison has played a big part in getting them to the finals.
Garrison — whose sister, Georgia, was a standout on the 2013 volleyball team — has scored 76 goals this season, which is tied for second with Wilson Fike’s Sarah Winslow.
Heading into her final match of the season, she trails only Woods Charter’s Isabel Pearce, who scored 80 in 2017.
Standing in Wheatmore’s way will be Clinton (25-2), the top seed from the East. The Dark Horses, who have outscored their opponents 183-21 this season and have posted 16 shutouts, won the 2A boys title in 2018 but are making their first championship appearance on the girls side.
In the playoffs, Clinton has beaten No. 32 Northeastern 9-0, No. 16 Southwest Onslow 6-1, No. 8 South Columbus 8-0, No. 13 Raleigh Charter 3-2 in overtime, and No. 10 East Carteret 3-1. The Dark Horses are led by 30-goal scorers junior midfielder AP Sinclair, junior midfielder/forward Ally Sutter and sophomore forward/midfielder Kenzy Tang.
While Wheatmore is the No. 1 team in the 2A West and Clinton is the No. 1 team in the 2A according to MaxPreps, the Warriors are ranked No. 18 in the state overall while the Dark Horses are No. 42 (one behind Community School of Davidson and four behind Wilkes Central).
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
