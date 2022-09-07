TRINITY — A couple plays tipped Wheatmore’s way in winning a hard-fought match against Ledford.
The Warriors netted the lone goal of the match on a shot by Riley Queen in the 62nd minute, then fended off a couple close calls in beating the Panthers 1-0 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Wheatmore.
“That was a very quality win,” Wheatmore coach Ricky Maness said. “He’s got a good team. They’re very technical, they’re strong as an ox and they’re well-coached. But it was a heckuva goal right there.
“We got lucky on that free kick,” he said with a smile. “I thought he was going to talk that young lady out of it. You know, sometimes they go our way and sometimes they don’t. But, man, they’re a quality team.”
The teams remained deadlocked through the midway point of the second half. But the Warriors (4-0-2) finally broke through when Queen took the ball up the left side and slid a shot past the goalkeeper with 18:50 left in the match.
“It was a little luck, but it got through,” said Queen, a senior forward, with a smile. “The finish had to be there, it had to be perfect and I made it happen. They’re a good team and to put a team down like that really helped us.
“It was a great win. Our team worked hard and we just like pulling out those tight wins.”
Ledford, perennially one of the area’s top teams, pushed to find the equalizer late. It created a number of chances — including one that found the net with six minutes left but was waved off due to an offsides call — but couldn’t tie it.
And Wheatmore held on for a confidence boosting win.
“I was proud of them that we kept our head on,” said Maness, who guided the girls team on an undefeated state title run in the spring. “We easily could’ve lost it a couple times, here and there with a shot or two. But I was really proud of them. We got through it.”
On the other side, the Panthers (3-3) had solid stretches but overall didn’t piece together their best performance, coach John Blake said.
“I thought (Wheatmore) played really well,” he said. “They dictated the style of play and made us play the way they wanted us to play, which they got us probably the majority of the game until the last 10 to 15 minutes. Then we started settling the ball down and possessing, and that’s why we had some opportunities.
“But, for the most part, I thought our intensity was lacking. We’re never out of the game. I don’t think anyone’s going to run over us. But it took that one goal to get us going. We had some chances — we got the ball in there, we were able to crowd the box. But their defense was really solid.”
Nick Galloway made four saves in goal for the Warriors, who finished with an 11-10 edge in shots. Cooper Reich also had four saves for Ledford.
Wheatmore hosts South Davidson tonight before opening PAC 1A/2A play Monday at home against rival Trinity. The Panthers, who don’t start Mid-Piedmont 3A play until the end of the month, play Friday at Atkins.
“We’re very tested — I think we’ve had a very good nonconference schedule,” Blake said. “The reason we played this game is that they’re very good. Tonight it exposed some things for us to work on. And we just want to grow and get better — that is the goal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.