MOORESVILLE — Wheatmore checked off one of its big accomplishments and set the stage for another.
The second-seeded Warriors scored three times in the opening 10 minutes, extended their advantage in the second half and dominated top-seeded Pine Lake Prep 5-2 in the NCHSAA 2A West girls soccer regional championship on a rainy Tuesday evening at Pine Lake Prep.
With the win, Wheatmore won its 49th straight match — breaking free of Union Academy’s NCHSAA record of 48 — and clinched its second straight trip to the state championship. The Warriors, last year’s state champions, will face Manteo, the No. 3 seed from the East, in the 2A state championship Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at UNCG.
“All day I was thinking, ‘Ah, 48 would be all right. I reckon we could share it,’ ” Wheatmore coach Ricky Maness said. “But to get 49 — our art teacher’s working on that 49 and we’re going to put it right in the middle of that bull’s-eye at school. Wow, I can’t believe it — it’s really, really hard to believe.”
Summer Bowman had three goals and one assist to lead the Warriors (24-0), while Ellie Garrison — the nation’s leading scorer during the spring season with 94 goals — added two goals and one assist. Natalie Bowman chipped in a pair of assists as Wheatmore, in typical style over the last two seasons, converted on a trio of set pieces.
“It feels awesome,” said Summer Bowman, a senior forward and an Appalachian State recruit. “This has been the team to beat all year. They’ve been ahead of us, so beating this team just puts us up there. I’m very proud of everybody. So, it feels great.”
Wheatmore grabbed the lead in the fifth minute when Summer Bowman headed in a corner kick. It added a score in the eighth minute when Garrison, the state record-holder for goals in a season, broke through and fired in a high, hard shot from near the top of the penalty area. The Pride (20-2-2) answered with a score just 20 seconds later.
But the Warriors — who scored on their first three shots — responded in the ninth minute with a score by Garrison. She received a nice pass through the defense, raced behind the back line and fired home a shot that gave Wheatmore, which appeared to have the advantage in speed and physicality, a 3-1 lead that carried into halftime.
“It felt great,” Summer Bowman said. “We tried to get it down to the corner to get those (corner kicks), because we do practice those a lot. And the girls were talking a little smack in the box,” she said with a smile. “So to score after that feels awesome.”
The Warriors added scores in the 45th minute when Summer Bowman finished off a close chance in front, following a scramble off a free kick, and in the 61st minute when Summer Bowman scored on a header off another corner kick. That was plenty to seal the outcome, even as Pine Lake Prep inched closer on an own goal in the 71st minute.
Lucy Lockwood tallied three saves in goal for Wheatmore, which finished with a 14-9 advantage in shots for the match.
And so the Warriors, who won the school’s first team championship last season, looks to add another this weekend.
“There are a lot of great coaches out there who never have that opportunity to get to that next level,” Maness said. “And it isn’t that they’re bad coaches. You just have an opportunity when a bunch of great kids come through your program and you just ride that wave.”
