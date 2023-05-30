HPTSPTS-05-31-23 WHEATMORE SOCCER.jpg

Wheatmore’s Summer Bowman (16) scores on a header in the fifth minute of Tuesday’s regional championship match against Pine Lake Prep at Pine Lake Prep.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

MOORESVILLE — Wheatmore checked off one of its big accomplishments and set the stage for another.

The second-seeded Warriors scored three times in the opening 10 minutes, extended their advantage in the second half and dominated top-seeded Pine Lake Prep 5-2 in the NCHSAA 2A West girls soccer regional championship on a rainy Tuesday evening at Pine Lake Prep.

