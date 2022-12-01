TRINITY — Wheatmore’s boys barely held on for a 58-55 victory against a Ledford team that played inspired after head coach Jason Anderson suffered a medical issue in the fourth quarter.
Anderson went down with 6:07 left in the game while most attention was focused toward a foul call on a Ledford drive to the bucket with the Panthers trailing by eight after being 20 down in the first half.
Anderson sat up and had cold towels applied to his neck. He remained seated at the foot of the bleachers while waiting on arrival of an ambulance and was eventually removed on a stretcher.
“I thought coach had gotten too excited over the foul call,” said assistant coach Ethan Reese, who coached the rest of the game. “But when I got to him, I could see in his eyes he needed some help.”
Ledford got as close as three with just under two minutes left and trailed by four when Bryce England went to the free throw line with 12.9 seconds left. He made the first but his make on the second was negated by lane violation.
Wheatmore missed the front end of a one-and-one with just under 10 seconds left. Ledford rebounded, but its effort to tie with a 3 was off the mark with five seconds left and the Warriors escaped.
Wheatmore hit four 3-pointers in the first seven minutes in building a 13-point lead. They led 28-8 with 5:37 left in the second quarter, fueled by 12 points from Tyler Kimball, before Ledford started clawing back.
In the girls game, Ledford built an early 12 point lead with a 13-0 run and didn’t look back on the way to a 43-17 victory.
