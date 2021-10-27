TRINITY — Wheatmore soccer coach Ricky Maness made a point to his underclassmen before Wednesday’s Senior Night regular-season finale against visiting Providence Grove.
“I told them we don’t lose on Senior Night,” Maness said. “And they came out on fire.”
The Warriors made quick work of the inexperienced Patriots, bolting to a 3-0 lead in the opening minutes and winning 9-0 in a Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference match stopped by a mercy rule 1:47 into the second half.
Scoring a school-record eighth hat trick, Jagur Williams led Wheatmore with five goals, upping his total for the season to 34. Collin Burgess and Felipe Aguirre add two each.
Willians and Augiree were the two seniors honored.
“Tonight was a special night,” Maness said. “We honored our seniors and set some records. Jaguar got the hat trick record, and Ryan Baynard set the school assist career record with 24 and he’s got another season to go.
The Warriors improved to 9-8 and at 8-4 in the conference. Providence Grove dropped to 1-18, 0-12.
“For our team, we sometimes don’t play the best when the competition isn’t as good as we are,” Williams said. “We had to come out and play our game and not their game and we had to focus.”
Williams capped the five-goal performance by ending the match with a header off a corner kick.
Wheatmore finished fourth in the conference and second behind Trinity among its 2A members. Maness expects the Warriors to make the state playoffs, which begin next week.
“We were ranked 29th in the West as of yesterday,” Maness said. “I think we’ll make it. Some of the projections have us going to Mooresville so that will be tough.”
Wheatmore started the season with five losses, two of them to Mid-Piedmont 3A power Ledford and the last one to Trinity in the conference opener.
“I told them when we were 0-5 that if we came back and had a winning record, that would be a good season,” Maness said. “Now we’re going into the playoffs.”
The Warriors are now riding a five-match winning streak.
“We had a hard beginning of the season but it prepared us for the conference,” Williams said. “We play good team ball together with passing and communicating on the field. We’ve done a good job finishing at the goal with our shot percentage, and we do well on defense, too.”
Wheatmore also logged a win against each of the top two teams in conference standings, Eastern Randolph and Uwharrie Charter. The Warriors also lost to Trinity twice.
“They’re like a light switch,” Maness said of his team. “When they are on, they can play with anybody. But when it’s off, it’s off. The Lord gave us the one against Uwharrie Charter. We were up 2-0 at the half and they came out and scored and we couldn’t get it out of the box.I was saying ‘come on, lightning’ and it came. But, ER came in here 6-0 and we beat them and Jagur gets five goals. When we play like that, we can beat anybody. But if it’s off, it’s off.
“We’ve changed up a lot of things and the kids bought into it. I tell them what I think and I want to know what they think. The thing I like about this team is they think. Ryan Baynard is probably the smartest player I’ve ever coached.. . .It’s been an experience with them. At the beginning, I was getting grayer. But as we went through the season, they matured.”
