TRINITY — The third Trinity-Wheatmore boys soccer match of the season was much different than the first two.
Pulling away in the second half, host Wheatmore prevailed 6-0 in a contest that determined the Piedmont Athletic Conference’s top seed in the upcoming NCHSAA 2A playoffs. It was needed after the teams battled to a pair of ties and finished deadlocked for first in the league at 10-0-2.
The game did not count in the standings or toward statistics.
“It was closer than the score,” said Wheatmore coach Rick Maness. “The first half we got out lucky because they had a lot of chances and they could have easily gotten three or four. They get one or two and then it could have gone the other way. We got two, then three, four and five. I couldn’t believe it.”
Henry Santos, Riley Queen, Luke Beasley, Hayden Hemming, Collin Burgess and Anakin Lester each scored once for the Warriors. They led just 1-0 at the half and added the other five over a 13-minute stretch in the second.
“I think everybody realized this might be their last home game,” Hemming said. “We didn’t want it to be like that and decided we might as well win it all.”
Queen took a pass on the right side and zipped across a shot into the left side of the net in the 47th minute. In the 50th minute, Beasley booted in a rebound, ending a sequence that started with a free kick from about 30 yards.
Hemming delivered the most improbable goal of the night when he arced a high free kick from just under 60 yards and it fell into the goal in the 57th minute.
Burgess scored off a corner kick in the 59th minute and shortly after that Lester drilled a penalty kick into the left side of the net for the 6-0 advantage. Both teams substituted freely after that.
“It’s such a great feeling,” Henning said. “Everyone worked so hard this season, and we get to enjoy it now.”
Santos took a cross and scored in the 18th minute.
Trinity generated scoring opportunities but couldn’t convert in the first half, much as in the early minutes of its Monday win against Randleman
Three throw-ins at the goal were either caught or tipped. One shot was smothered and another was tipped and it dribbled away. A header in the early minutes went high. Two minutes into the second half, a sequence that began with a free kick resulted in one shot missed to the left and one missed to the right.
Wheatmore slowed the Bulldogs’ attack in the second half.
“We knew we had to press their back line better than we did in the first half because they were winning too many balls and sending them back,” Maness said. “It was back and forth, and we had to stop that … We changed the way we played a little bit and the floodgates opened.”
Wheatmore entered the match as the No. 2-ranked team in 2A West by maxpreps.com while Trinity was listed as No. 4.
“They’re a good team,” Maness said of the Bulldogs. “They’ll go a long way. They swarm toward the ball and make it hard to get open. We’re lucky but now we should get a (few) playoff games at home now. I was worried about this one.”
