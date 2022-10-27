TRINITY — The third Trinity-Wheatmore boys soccer match of the season was much different than the first two.

Pulling away in the second half, host Wheatmore prevailed 6-0 in a contest that determined the Piedmont Athletic Conference’s top seed in the upcoming NCHSAA 2A playoffs. It was needed after the teams battled to a pair of ties and finished deadlocked for first in the league at 10-0-2.

