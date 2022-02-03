TRINITY — Despite a slow start, Wheatmore eventually took control against archrival Trinity.
The Warriors erased an early deficit to lead into halftime, pulled away in the second half to lead big and defeated the Bulldogs 66-44 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls basketball Thursday at Wheatmore.
“I thought the first quarter and a half we didn’t play very well,” Wheatmore coach Pete Kilcullen said. “We know they have two very capable scorers on their basketball team. And it seemed like we totally forgot they were out there. So, I really wasn’t happy with our defensive effort.
“I thought the last six minutes and into the second half defensively we played a lot better. We rebounded the ball better, we pushed the ball into transition better, we ran our offense better and we got shots that we wanted.”
Brianna Hill scored 20 points to lead the Warriors (12-6 overall, 6-3 conference), who edged Trinity 41-39 in the teams’ previous meeting Dec. 14. Kynnedi Routh added 17 points while Kylie Biggs had 15 points.
“It’s always a good feeling to beat a rival — always,” senior guard Kara Comer said with a smile. “By two or 22, it doesn’t matter.”
Wheatmore, which trailed by seven with a minute left in the first, outscored the Bulldogs 41-15 over the middle two quarters. It used a 19-2 run over the first and second quarters to lead by 10 with 1:15 left in the half and led 30-25 at halftime.
The Warriors, forcing misses and turnovers on defense and quickly getting up the court in transition, scored the opening nine points of the third to lead by 14 and the final 11 points of the quarter to lead by 21 heading to the fourth.
Their lead peaked at 23 early in the final quarter.
“As soon as we got up a little bit, we kept up the pace,” Comer said. “We all were working together a lot better. We stopped being selfish, started passing the ball and guarding their two top players.”
Kennedy Jackson scored 19 points while Autumn Gentry had 17 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-15, 1-8), who scored on their first four possessions of the game to lead by five.
A 3-pointer by Kaylee McDonald with 1:02 left in the first extended the lead to seven, and Trinity — coming off a 47-40 win against Providence Grove on Tuesday — held a lead for the opening three minutes of the second.
But it just couldn’t keep it going.
“The first quarter and a half I thought we played great,” Bulldogs coach Mike Sink said. “Then it just went away. We were hitting everything (to start), and we just kind of shot ourselves out of the game. Give them credit — they couldn’t miss. Everything they threw up went in.
“We were coming off a high. They played a great game Tuesday night. And you know how it is — you win a big game and we just could never regroup. Wheatmore played well, but we just couldn’t capitalize on anything.”
Wheatmore plays again tonight at Southwestern Randolph at 6, while Trinity plays Saturday at Southwestern Randolph starting at 4.
WHEATMORE GIRLS 66, TRINITY 44
THS 18 7 8 11 – 44
WHS 13 17 24 12 – 66
TRINITY
Kennedy Jackson 19, Autumn Gentry 17, K. McDonald 6, McCoy 2
WHEATMORE
Brianna Hill 20, Kynnedi Routh 17, Kylie Biggs 15, Comer 8, Perry 6
