KERNERSVILLE — Wheatmore coach Philip Yarbrough suddenly had a big decision to make.
Jonathan Kelly capped a key fourth-quarter drive with a touchdown run that brought the Warriors within a point inside the final two minutes.
Kick the extra point or go for two?
Yarbrough decided to go for two, Kelly ran the ball into the end zone and Wheatmore edged past Bishop McGuinness 15-14 in a nonconference football thriller Friday night at Bishop.
“I was afraid if we didn’t take the chance, then we might not get another,” Yarbrough said. “(Bishop coach Mark Holcomb) is a guy I’ve looked up to for a long time.
“And I just thought if we were going to win the game, we had to win it there. I told the kids before the game we had to be dogs and we had to play to win. And so when we were in that position, I’d be a hypocrite if I didn’t play to win.”
Kelly carried 20 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors (2-2), who outgained the Villains 285-227 in total yards for the game. His 14-yard run through the middle with 1:56 brough Wheatmore back within reach. His 2-point run through the left side of the line gave it the lead.
“When I scored I was thinking whether we’d try to take it to overtime or try to win the game,” Kelly said. “And The Man called to win the game, so, hey, I was with it.
“I want the ball in my hands, so I took it and I knew I’d try to get it. I gave it everything I had. It was a good feeling, but you don’t know if you have it yet and you can’t assume anything.”
The Warriors were in a bit of a tricky spot — starting quarterback Riley Strickland, who missed last week’s game, tried to play through a shoulder injury suffered a couple weeks ago. But backup Jacob Ward needed to take over in the second half — and he stepped up.
Ward completed 6 of 10 passes for 102 yards — including a pair of strikes to Sa’Cory Maryland, who finished with 81 yards receiving, and Max Smith inside the final three minutes that keyed Wheatmore’s decisive three-play, 40-yard scoring drive in the game’s waning moments.
Alex Waterfield completed 17 of 30 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead Bishop (1-2). Miller Aho had eight catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, while Nicholas Graves also had a 15-yard touchdown. Jack Lee added 15 carries for 45 yards.
The Villains held a slim advantage much of the second half. And they got a couple key stops on defense in the fourth quarter. But they couldn’t get a key first down inside the final four minutes of the game, struggled with a short punt and couldn’t get one last stop.
Bishop’s final drive did move across midfield to the 35 but ended with a turnover on downs, and Wheatmore ran out the clock.
“Defensively we played well — well enough to win the game,” Villains coach Mark Holcomb said. “Offensively we couldn’t get the first downs when we needed to, couldn’t move the ball when we needed to.
“First drive of the game we go straight down the field. First drive of the second half, we go straight down the field. After that, we just sputtered. Give credit to them — they kept fighting. And a good call for him to go for two.”
Both teams play again next week. Bishop will host Community School of Davidson, while Wheatmore will visit South Stanly.
