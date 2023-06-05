GREENSBORO – Wheatmore once again tried to fight its way through nagging injuries, but it finally succumbed.
The Warriors, the No. 2 seed from the West, led for a good chunk of the match. But, as lingering injuries took their toll among some of their top players, they faced a flurry of late scores as Manteo, the No. 3 from the East, rallied to beat Wheatmore 5-3 in the NCHSAA 2A girls soccer state championship Saturday at UNCG Soccer Stadium.
“The last few games our youth has really been exposed,” Warriors coach Ricky Maness said. “They had three goals because of our errors, and a lot of times that was because of youth. My hat’s off to them – they played a terrific game. I knew coming into today they’d be tough. My hat’s off to my kids as well.”
Ellie Garrison, the state record holder for goals in a season and the national leader during the spring season, had two goals and an assist for Wheatmore (24-1), which lost for the first time since the 2021 playoffs – snapping a state-record streak of 49 straight wins. Summer Bowman also had a goal while Natalie Bowman had an assist.
The Warriors, creating numerous chances in the first half, broke through in the 34th minute off a pass along the left side from Garrison to Summer Bowman, who dribbled in behind the defense and scored. And Wheatmore, which had a number of scoring opportunities sail just beyond the goal, took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
“I didn’t think we could get really good pace on the ball,” Maness said. “But credit them – we couldn’t get anything. Ellie would beat one and there’s another one. It’s hard to beat three or four of them. They’re a very good team – a very good team.”
The Redskins (25-0-2), making their first finals appearance, steadily took control in the second half – tying the match on a redirected shot in the 42nd minute and, after Garrison scored off a header in the 44th minute, evening the match again on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute.
Manteo – keyed by match MVP Kenzie Flynn, who had two goals and an assist, and Kiley Eckard, who also scored two goals – gained the lead in the 66th minute on a shot just by the goalkeeper and tacked on another score in the 72nd minute on a hard shot from the left side for a 4-2 lead.
The Warriors, who needed to sit senior midfielder/defender Izabella Ringley late in the first half and senior forward Summer Bowman late in the second half, tried desperately to regain the momentum. Garrison added a score on a low shot from the right side, but the Redskins netted a final PK in the 77th minute.
“Izzy and the pain she’s played through this year, and Summer kept trying to struggle and struggle and struggle,” Maness said. “And finally she couldn’t go any more. When those two aren’t at their best – and factor in the heat – and it showed. But we got scored on and it was, ‘Go, go, go.’ I’m so happy with that.”
Manteo finished with a 24-23 edge in shots for the match, including a 16-10 advantage in the second half.
Wheatmore goalkeeper Lucy Lockwood made 11 saves – including a handful of challenging stops as the Warriors tried to hang on in the second half.
Seniors Ringley, Summer Bowman, Morgyn Lassiter and Mikalah Walls, who received the sportsmanship award before the match, finished their careers with the program’s second straight finals appearance after winning last year’s championship.
“We accomplished a lot,” Maness said. “We would’ve loved to have this one. But I’m looking at the game and thinking, ‘We’re too young in too many spots.’ But we’ll go home and get ready for next year.
“Our youth got some great experience today. And they’re going to go home and feel bad looking back on it. That’s the nature of the game. The kids coming back, they’ll keep this in their minds next year and we’ll see what happens.”
