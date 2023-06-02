HPTSPTS-06-03-23 WHEATMORE SOCCER.jpg

Wheatmore's Natalie Bowman, left, shoots while Summer Bowman defends during practice Friday at the school.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

TRINITY – For the second straight season, Wheatmore is aiming to finish its season with the ultimate goal – an undefeated state championship.

The Warriors, the No. 2 seed from the West, will face Manteo, the No. 3 seed from the East making its first finals appearance, in the NCHSAA 2A girls soccer state championship this afternoon at 2:30 at UNCG Soccer Stadium.

