TRINITY – For the second straight season, Wheatmore is aiming to finish its season with the ultimate goal – an undefeated state championship.
The Warriors, the No. 2 seed from the West, will face Manteo, the No. 3 seed from the East making its first finals appearance, in the NCHSAA 2A girls soccer state championship this afternoon at 2:30 at UNCG Soccer Stadium.
A win for Wheatmore would be its 50th straight win and second straight state title.
“When you’ve got those three, four, five experienced players that we have it helps,” Warriors coach Ricky Maness said. “They figure some things out, especially Summer and Ellie. They’ll figure it out and I just have to be patient.”
Wheatmore, coming off a record-breaking season and the school’s first team championship last season, were primed from the start to make another deep run this year. But wins aren’t always a given, especially in the playoffs.
The Warriors, who have once again set the NCHSAA record for goals in a season with 200, have plowed through tough playoff competition – particularly the last three rounds against Wilkes Central, Community School of Davidson and Pine Lake Prep.
Wheatmore will be the first area girls program to make back-to-back state championship appearances since Southwest Guilford in 2001 and 2002.
“I’m really excited,” said Ellie Garrison, a junior forward/midfielder. “It’s a really good opportunity for this team. We’ve worked so hard this whole season, and we finally get to show what we’re here for.
“Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, the team isn’t as good as last year. You guys lost a lot of people.’ But, knowing that feeling of when you win a state championship, I think that’s what drives us to get all the way here again.”
Front and center for the Warriors have been Garrison, senior forward Summer Bowman and sophomore midfielder Natalie Bowman. The trio, perhaps the most experienced players of the group, have been a notable part of Wheatmore’s success.
Garrison, an Appalachian State recruit, holds the NCHSAA record for goals in a season and is the national leader for the spring season with 94 goals. Her speed and ability to break through the defense allows her countless scoring opportunities.
“I think it’s my mentality,” she said. “Going into games, even for club, that’s what my goal is even before I get on the field. I know I want to score, and I just have this mentality where it’s, ‘Shoot, shoot, shoot. Now go follow.’ It’s always leading to a goal.”
Summer Bowman, an Appalachian State recruit as well, is also a scoring threat – her 61 goals so far this season will also be inside the NCHSAA’s top 20. Her height and physicality make her a prime target for headers near the goal, especially on corners.
“That’s always been my strength compared to the other girls,” she said. “I was the header of the team, so I was just the target whenever we’d have a corner – ‘Look for Summer.’ Practice makes perfect and I’ve been doing that for a long time.”
And Natalie Bowman, the school record holder with 38 assists, is often the one setting them up – firing in free kicks and corner kicks that, far more often than opponents would prefer, end up eventually finding the net.
“I didn’t even really take corner kicks until Kara Comer left and we needed someone to take them,” she said. “Then I started working with it. I don’t really know – I just place it and they get on it. But they do work hard – they find it and place it perfectly in the goal.
“I just kick it,” she said with a laugh.
While that trio provides a significant chunk of what ends up in the scorebook, the Warriors have plenty of talented players working alongside – including seniors Morgyn Lassiter, Izabella Ringley and Mikalah Walls and juniors Lucy Lockwood, Shea Driggers, Maggie Messner and Alby Pulaski.
“They’re everything,” Garrison said. “We wouldn’t be there without those girls. We need everyone on this team working.”
“We don’t have to worry about them, because they’re giving 100% effort,” Summer Bowman added. “So, being out there with them, we connect very well – it works.”
Together Wheatmore, which has only one loss the last three seasons (during the pandemic shortened playoffs of 2021) and has steadily risen over the last half-dozen years, has been unstoppable the last two years. And it now looks to finish off another perfect run.
“We’ve done so much this year records-wise, it’s just hard to believe,” said Maness, who’s led the girls team since it started in 2009 and the boys since 2017. “If we could cap it with 50 tomorrow, that’d be even better. But it’s going to be a tough one.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
