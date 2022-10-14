TRINITY — A conversion on fourth-and-20 gave Wheatmore a single-point advantage over Trinity late in the fourth quarter on Friday night.

That lone point proved to be the difference, as the Warriors walked away with a 27-26 victory at the Dog Pit. Trailing by five late in the fourth in a back-and-forth contest, sophomore Riley Strickland uncorked a moon ball that found its way to fellow sophomore Danny Craig Jr. in the back of the end zone with just 4:27 left.

Trending Videos