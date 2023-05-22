TRINITY — Wheatmore survived a physical battle Monday.
The second-seeded Warriors opened up a lead with a flurry of goals and defeated No. 7 seed Wilkes Central 6-1 in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A state girls soccer playoffs in Wheatmore’s football stadium.
Wheatmore improved to 21-0 and ran their streak of consecutive victories to 47 matches, one shy of the state record held by Union Academy. The Warriors play host to No. 14 Community School of Davidson in the fourth round Thursday. Community School of Davidson stopped Robinson High 8-0.
Ellie Garrison led the Warriors with three goals, two of them on penalty kicks and another on a header off a corner kick from Natalie Bowman, who regained the school assist record and opened the scoring on a free kick in the third minute. Summer Bowman scored twice, on a free kick and from the middle of the box after taking a pass from Garrison.
The five-goal margin for victory was the smallest for Wheatmore since a 1-0 win over North Davidson on March 23.
“I was worried sick about this one,” Wheatmore coach Rick Maness said. “Their No. 10 up top (Anna Rollins) her touches were clean and she had a lot of goals and assists. Their 21 up top (Addisen Freeman), I was worried about her. Their system of play, I was worried about. We had to work hard tonight to score. This is the hardest fought game we’ve had all year, and I was glad we somewhat kept our heads screwed on tight. We had times when we had brain (fade). But, we got through it and got through it healthy.
Garrison, a junior, upped her state record for goals in a season to 90 and her career total to 193.
“We’re walking the halls with a nationally ranked player and they don’t come along every day,” Maness said. “When I’m sitting back and old and fragile, I can say that was my Mia Hamm.”
Natalie Bowman scored in the third but the Warriors were unable to break away until they scored three goals in a six-minute period.
Summer Bowman scored on a free kick for 25 yards out in the 17th minute and received Garrison’s pass and scored in the 22nd minute. Garrison put a penalty kick inside the left post a minute later.
Wilkes Central (15-6), which was trying to avenge a playoff loss to Wheatmore last year, tallied on a breakaway in the 26th minute.
Garrison knocked in her header in the 47th minute and booted in another penalty kick with just under six minutes left.
“That corner kick was a big one,” Maness said. “I love watching our corner kicks but the No. 10 was tough to go over.”
In the second half, Wheatmore was tagged for two yellow cards while Wilkes Central was given a yellow card and two red cards, both on the same play, one a player tackling Warrior goalie Lucy Lockwood and the other on an assisted coach for arguing the call.
“When you have an Ellie, Summer and Natalie, they are used to the physicality,” Maness said. “They knew it was coming. They knew how to play it. That’s IQ. I can’t coach that.”
