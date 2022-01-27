HIGH POINT — A night after a one-point loss to rival Caldwell, Westchester Country Day’s boys bounced back Thursday.
In the last 1:02, the Wildcats made five free throws, came up with stops on defense and defeated Calvary Day 62-59 inside Brooks Gym in a PTAC contest that featured nine lead changes and six ties in the second half.
“Coming off Tuesday’s loss, I was worried about a hangover for lack of a better word,” Westchester head coach Brook Patterson said. “We started slow and I was proud of our kids for fighting back. We talked about that after the game, how we fought back and didn’t give up. We’re playing 10 guys. We had some guys do things on Tuesday and we had a different set of guys do things today. It was a good win for us.”
Westchester, which trailed by as many as 10 in the second quarter, led 57-53 with just three minutes to go, dropped behind 59-57 when Calvary scored its last bucket with 1:17 to go.
George Marsh tied the score with 1:07 remaining when he was fouled by Jaydin Spillman with 1:07 to go. Calvary turned it over on a sideline violation, and Edwards was dribbling about 30 feet from the basket when he was fouled with 28 seconds left.
Edwards, who said he was surprised that he was fouled, hit both free throws to put the Wildcats ahead 61-59. Calvary’s next possession ended in an offensive foul on a charge drawn by Griffin Powell, who led Westchester with 20 points. Edwards was fouled on the inbounds play and hit one of two free throws with 8.9 seconds remaining for a three-point lead, leaving Calvary with a chance to tie.
The Cougars got off a shot but Spillman’s straightaway 3 missed, and the rebound was knocked out-of-bounds and ruled off a Calvary player. Westchester’s ensuing inbounds pass was knocked away by a Cougar but went out-of-bounds as time ran out.
Westchester improved to 5-5 and 1-1 in the PTAC.
“The difference between tonight and Tuesday is we played with poise down the stretch,” Patterson said. “Tuesday was the first one possession that we’ve had, and tonight we settled down with our poise.”
Edwards, who hit three 3s and the three free throws, finished with 12 points. Marsh had 10.
“I’ve been in that position before,” Edwards said of shooting free throws with the game on the line. “Coaches have told me that my role is to lead the team. Players trust in me, and I trust in myself, so I knew I could knock those down.”
Calvary enjoyed its biggest lead at 21-11 early in the second quarter. Westchester went on an 8-1 run to get close at 22-19, and after the Cougars scored five straight, went on an 11-0 run that lasted from the last 1:10 of the second quarter through the first minute of the third to lead 30-27.
Edwards started the 11 straight points with a 3, then came up with a steal and fed Powell for a fastbreak layup. Jaxson Morgan added a follow-up shot that cut Calvary’s lead to 27-26 at the half.
Powell’s layup gave the Wildcats the lead for the first time at 28-27, and Jacob Johnson added two free throws. The lead went back-and-forth after that.
“Ball security and getting good shots, we did really well on that,” Powell said.”And we didn’t let their really good 6-10 big man (Prillaman) get the ball. And MJ securing the ball, he really did well with that.”
Powell hit four 3s, including two early in the fourth quarter that helped the Wildcats take their biggest lead at 53-47 with just over five minutes left.
