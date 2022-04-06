HIGH POINT — Former Westchester Country Day standouts Thomas Walsh, a golfer who graduated in 2015, and Virginia Marsh, a swimmer who graduated in 2016, will be inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame, Westchester announced Wednesday.
The ceremony will be Friday, April 22, at 5:30 p.m. at the Couch Baseball Complex on the school’s campus and will be a part of the Alumni Weekend events. The varsity baseball team will take on Forsyth Country Day following the ceremony.
Walsh was the NCISAA individual champion twice (2014, 2015) and was a member of five team titles (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015). He later played at Virginia, where he was an All-American in 2017. He won two individual titles, including the 2018 ACC championship, and now plays on the Korn Ferry Tour.
“Thomas Walsh’s impact on the Wildcat golf program is still present to this day, and we could not be happier for him on this huge accomplishment,” said Adam Schwartz, director of athletics and varsity golf coach. “Thomas is one of the greatest golfers to attend Westchester, and his accolades through the years on the youth, high school and collegiate levels were incredible. It is just as awesome to watch his determination to reach his goals on the professional tour.”
Marsh was a four-time state record holder and a six-time state champion. She was conference swimmer of the year in 2014 and 2015. She swam at Richmond, where she set the school record in the 200-meter freestyle and helped the Spiders win the A-10 her first year. She later transferred to North Carolina.
“Virginia Marsh is simply the best female Wildcat swimmer in school history,” Schwartz said. “Each time I walk by the swimming record board outside of my office I am reminded of that, as she holds a record in every event our school offers! Not only is she an incredible athlete, but Virginia was also a great role model to the younger swimmers at Westchester in and out of the pool. We are so happy to welcome her into the Hall of Fame and honor her for all her incredible accomplishments.”
