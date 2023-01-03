HPTSPTS-01-04-23 WESTCHESTER BASKETBALL.jpg

Westchester Country Day’s Beck Wilson (15) drives to the basket during Tuesday’s game against University Christian at Westchester.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day showed little rust following the holiday break.

The Wildcats, getting stops on defense and running up the court, scored the first 21 points of the game and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way in beating University Christian 59-41 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday in Westchester’s Brooks Gym.

