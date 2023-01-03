HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day showed little rust following the holiday break.
The Wildcats, getting stops on defense and running up the court, scored the first 21 points of the game and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way in beating University Christian 59-41 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday in Westchester’s Brooks Gym.
In the girls game, Westchester broke free with seven straight points to start the fourth quarter and won 31-24.
“I thought our first half was great,” Wildcats boys coach Brook Patterson said. “We came out with intensity. We knew pressure would help us — if we came out with pressure that it’d be to our advantage. So, we really wanted to come out and pressure them, and I thought we did that.”
Zane Dinkins scored 20 points to lead Westchester (5-5), returning to action against a fellow NCISAA 2A program after last playing New Garden Friends on Dec. 17. MJ Edwards added 15 points — including the first six of the game — followed by Josh Bayne with 12 points and Jalen Umstead with 11 points.
“We’ve been practicing really hard,” said Edwards, a junior guard. “We just incorporated everything we’ve been working on in practice and put it into the game. We played together, we played really hard, and that showed.”
The Wildcats scored on 10 of their first 12 possessions while the Barracudas (0-9), who were led by Jonah Long with 24 points, were scoreless in the same span — finally breaking through on a layup with 1:20 left in the first. Westchester forced five turnovers in the opening quarter and shot 67% from the field.
“We’ve been practicing a lot of defensive intensity and just improving as a team,” Edwards said. “So I feel like we just came out, hustled on defense, and that just got us easy layups.
“It’s great because we’re a family and we’re really treating this season very hard. And our practice really showed what we can do today.”
Westchester, which scored eight straight early in the second to lead by 25, led by 26 before taking a 35-10 halftime lead. The Wildcats, rotating in reserves, held a comfortable lead throughout the second half but needed to refocus a couple times as University Christian got within 15 in the third and 16 in the fourth.
GIRLS GAME
Maddie Taylor, a seventh-grader, scored eight points to lead Westchester (5-2), which started a little slow, trailing 5-4 after one quarter and 11-15 at halftime, after not playing since facing Salem Baptist on Dec. 16. Ava Klein, contributing well inside, and Covington Hauser each chipped in six points.
“We played well — I was pleased,” Wildcats coach Jeremy Autry said. “We missed some shots early on. I think it was coming back from the break, plus they do a good job defensively. But then we started making them later in the game, and that was big.”
The teams were tied 18-18 heading to the fourth after Westchester took its first lead late in the third. The Wildcats surged ahead for good with seven straight points to start the fourth — on baskets by seniors Schwartz and Anna Beth Merritt and junior Hauser — to lead 25-18 with 3:48 left in the game.
Westchester scored on four of six possessions during the run while the Barracudas (3-4), who were led by Abby Pruitt with nine points, didn’t score for the first 4 1/2 minutes of the quarter. The Wildcats led by at least five the rest of the game.
Westchester will play again Friday at home for homecoming against Davidson Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.