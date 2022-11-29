HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day’s boys fought back in the fourth quarter before falling 64-54 to Shining Light Academy of Greensboro in nonconference basketball on Tuesday in Brooks Gym.
“We have to take these games that are close and build on them and get better and better,” Westchester head coach Brook Patterson said.
“That’s the hardest our kids have played all year. They bought in on what we were trying to do offensively and defensively. We’re taking baby steps, and we’re going to keep working.”
In the girls game, Westchester built a huge lead early and cruised to a 46-19 victory over the overmatched Knights.
“I was pleased with the start to the game, that we jumped out on top and showed some maturity,” Wildcat coach Jeremy Autry said. “I’m pleased with the results.”
BOYS
Down 10 after three quarters, Westchester (1-3) cut the deficit to 54-51 when Zane Dinkins canned a 3 with 3:30 left in the game.
Shining Light center Jordan Pyke then took over, scoring six straight points as the Knights (3-2) finished on a 10-3 run.
Pyke, who scored a game-high 20 and contested shots on defense, completed a baseline drive with 3:10 to go and scored on a tip-in with 1:28 left. After M.J. Edwards swished a 3 for Westchetser, Pyke drove down the lane, lost control of the ball attempting a shot, got it back and put it in for a 60-54 lead with just under a minute left. Alik Lewis, who added 16, closed out the scoring with two free throws and a follow shot.
Parker Allen, who also drove past the Wildcats defense at times, added 15.
“Things we worked on in practice still hurt us,” Patterson said. “We knew (Pyke) was going to drive to the basket. We wanted to block him out if he missed. But he jumps so quickly and it’s hard to block out when you are already underneath the basket. Again, we’re learning. The messages are getting there. I feel great about our effort, and that’s the thing that counts.”
Jalen Umstead led the Wildcats with 20 points. Dinkins had 14, and Josh Bayne and Edwards contributed 9 each.
GIRLS
Westchester (3-0) scored 10 quick points, most of them off turnovers, and led by 22 in the middle of the second quarter before the Knights got on the board.
Ava Klein, who had a decided height advantage over everyone else, scored easily when she got the ball inside and led Westchester with 18 points. She also anchored a 1-3-1 zone defense that Shining Light (0-2) had trouble solving until late.
“She’s taller than most kids,” Autry said of Klein. “To see her carry what she has been working on in practice over to the game — slow down and keep the ball high — it was great to see that. She has improved so much over her time here.”
Ali Schwartz added 10 for Westchetser, which enjoyed its biggest lead of 38 late in the third quarter. Brooklyn Walker paced Shining Light with 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.