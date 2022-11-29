HPTSPTS-11-30-22 WESTCHESTER BASKETBALL.jpg

Westchester Country Day’s Anna Beth Merritt goes up for a basket as Shining Light Academy’s Gracie Key reaches to defend during Tuesday’s game at Westchester.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day’s boys fought back in the fourth quarter before falling 64-54 to Shining Light Academy of Greensboro in nonconference basketball on Tuesday in Brooks Gym.

“We have to take these games that are close and build on them and get better and better,” Westchester head coach Brook Patterson said.

