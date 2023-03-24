HIGH POINT – A strong start helped lift Westchester Country Day to a rivalry win.
The Wildcats scored three times in the first half – including twice just under a minute apart – and held on to beat crosstown rival High Point Christian 3-0 in PTAC girls soccer on a warm, sunny Friday afternoon at Westchester’s Kennedy Field.
“We played well,” said Westchester coach McKenzie Miller, in her first season leading the program. “It’s fun to see how they battle against a team they have a lot of history with. So, I think they worked super hard.
“Unfortunately we had a lot of players coming in and out with some injuries. But everybody who stepped on the field or was even on the side was giving everything they had. It was definitely a team effort, so I’m very proud of them.”
Ashlyn Rives, Lucy Larkin Heard and Lauren Melton each scored for the Wildcats (3-1-1 overall, 1-0 conference). Natalie Seperteladze added an assist as Westchester, seeming to have the edge in experience, controlled sizable chunks of first-half play.
“It was really nice,” said Heard, a senior. “This is the first time we’ve beaten them in soccer my whole high school career. So it definitely is good to win once.”
Westchester – which finished with a 17-6 advantage in shots, including 14-3 in the first half – gained the lead in the 11th minute. Off a throw-in from the left sideline, the ball moved amongst a crowd toward the middle and found Rives – who turned and shot.
The Wildcats added scores in the 33rd minute when Heard controlled a ball ahead, broke through the defense and scored and again in the 34th minute when the ball moved out to the right then came back to Melton in the middle for a quick shot.
“We definitely connected a lot of good passes,” Heard said. “We got into a good groove, and we could slip balls through their back line and people could run onto them. It was amazing. It was a good feeling going into halftime that much up.
“It’s been a good year so far,” she said, looking at the season overall. “I think we’re going to continue growing. We have a lot of younger players starting, but I think we’re going to continue getting better and better.”
The Cougars had sporadic opportunities, particularly early in the first half and during a fairly even, back-and-forth second half. But, with nearly a dozen players on their roster who are sophomores or younger, they’re still learning and growing early in the season.
“We’re missing 14 players from last year’s team,” HPCA coach Austin Beck said. “A really significant class graduated, so we’re really building. But the girls have gotten better every single game.
“We’re just building on that and really learning each other – it’s basically a brand-new team. But it’s coming together and they’re working hard. The culture and environment are really good. So, we take it a day at a time and try to be better than yesterday.”
Rachel Hester made nine saves in goal for the Cougars (0-5, 0-1), who will host Asheville Christian on Tuesday. Anna Beth Merritt made one save for Westchester, which will visit Greensboro Day on Tuesday.
The teams are scheduled to meet again May 2 at Correll-Morris Field.
“It’s great,” Miller said. “As we continue to play more and more games, I think you can really see how we’re combining as a team, getting some combinations on the field. They’re taking things they’re learning in practice and putting into the game – and that’s all a coach can ask for,” she said with a smile.
“I’m very proud to see the progress we continue to make with every game we play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.