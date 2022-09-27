GREENSBORO — When it needed to make big plays, Westchester Country Day came through.
Nolan Patterson tallied two stops in penalty kicks, Cleveland Armentrout booted home the game-winner and the Wildcats beat rival Caldwell 1-1 (5-4 in PKs) in a PTAC boys soccer thriller Tuesday evening at Caldwell.
“I’m really happy with the effort of our guys tonight,” Westchester coach Adam Schwartz said. “It’s always tough to come to Caldwell. We’ve lost so many hard games here through the years.”
“We practice penalty kicks every day. Cleveland wasn’t going to play. I don’t even know whose shoes he kicked that with,” he said with a laugh. “He got somebody’s shoes and went out there and kicked the game-winner.”
Armentrout, after suffering a leg injury Sept. 16 against Davidson Day, made a surprise entrance into the game with about seven minutes left in the second 10-minute overtime — after quickly getting ready on the sideline.
In penalty kicks, with darkness quickly enveloping the unlit field, Westchester made four of five kicks and Patterson, after the Eagles missed high on their previous attempt, made a clean save on Caldwell’s sixth attempt.
That set the stage for Armentrout, a senior, to win it.
“I think it was just focus,” he said. “I knew what was going to happen before it happened. Just being mentally prepared before you do it. The only reason I was up there was because I told Coach I was going to make it. I was ready.
“It’s a good feeling. I definitely didn’t expect it when I woke up this morning,” he said with a smile. “So it was a good day, I guess.”
The two stops by Patterson, a sophomore, were pivotal. The Eagles were on the verge of clinching in the fifth round but missed a shot that glanced off the crossbar and over. On the next shot, Patterson dove to his right for the save.
“We practice PKs every day and Nolan goes against our guys every day,” Schwartz said. “He’s only been playing soccer for six, seven weeks. And he practices PKs every day.
“He’s long, his reflexes are awesome. I’m just so thankful that he’s been working on it and he’s so coachable. Our guys played hard, Caldwell played hard. Penalty kicks are always tough.”
Bo Brigman, Ben Van Dessel, Daniel Volynets and Will Rives also scored in PKs for the Wildcats (9-1 overall, 3-1 conference), ranked No. 50 in the state overall and No. 2 among NCISAA 2A teams by MaxPreps.
Brigman gave Westchester the lead in the 75th minute off an assist by Harriss Covington following a number of close calls by both teams — including a pair of shots off the goal frame by the Wildcats.
But Caldwell (7-5, 1-4) answered in the 78th minute to force overtime.
After two 10-minute overtimes, in which the Eagles had the edge in the first and Westchester had the advantage in the second, the match went to PKs.
Patterson, who barely missed stopping the first two PKs, finished with four saves in goal for the Wildcats, who outshot Caldwell 13-10 for the match.
