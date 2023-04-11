HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day tried to make the best of a difficult situation.
The Wildcats, hampered by injuries to a number of their more experienced players, just couldn’t keep pace with Calvary Day in falling 9-0 in PTAC girls soccer Tuesday at Westchester’s Kennedy Field.
“I think we worked very hard,” Westchester coach McKenzie Miller said. “I think we had a lot of girls in different positions that they don’t normally play because we have a lot of injuries. We had to roll with the punches, for sure.”
The Wildcats were already down seniors Caroline Griffith and Madeline McWhorter and junior Emilie Carey coming into the match. Add in senior goalkeeper Anna Beth Merritt, who suffered a side/back injury during warmups, and suddenly Westchester became much younger in areas.
Merritt tried to play, stepping on for the final 26 minutes of the first half, and made a positive impact — making six saves. But Abby Williamson, who started the match, stayed in goal the rest of the way — playing admirably as a last-second fill-in, also making six saves. The shift in roles throughout much of the lineup was a big challenge.
“It first takes away some leadership — vocal communication,” Miller said. “AB is very vocal, helps us stay organized. And it kind of throws everyone off. They’re used to playing with certain players beside them or in front of them and there’s somebody different who might do something different.
“So, you have to adjust a lot. And especially when it happens in the middle of a game — it’s very difficult to make that adjustment. So we definitely missed those who couldn’t play today. And I’m grateful to the girls who step up and are willing to work as hard as they can. But we’re ready to have everybody back and healed, for sure.”
The Cougars (4-2 overall, 2-0 conference), confident in controlling the ball and connecting passes, took the lead on a penalty kick following a handball in the box in the fourth minute and added scores in the ninth minute on a ball upfield, in the 19th minute on a hard shot and in the 24th minute on a shot just inside the post to lead 4-0.
Calvary, which finished with a 25-2 advantage in shots for the match, tacked on five second-half scores — closing out the match via the mercy rule in the 58th minute. Westchester had its moments — Emma Engle launched a pair of long free kicks that tested the defense. But it simply couldn’t sustain much offensive pressure.
But the Wildcats (4-3-1, 2-2) still have almost a month left in their regular season — embarking on a string of road matches, including the teams’ rematch April 28 in Winston-Salem. They’ll then finish with a pair of rivalry matches, visiting High Point Christian on May 2 and hosting Caldwell on May 5.
Westchester’s next match will be Friday at University Christian in Hickory.
“Our record still is pretty good,” Miller said. “And some of the less experienced players are getting to play more, which I think is really good. So as some of the older girls and more experienced players come back, it will be helpful to have these girls to sub in as they’re getting their fitness back.
“So, it’s good for them to be playing — although it’s not the way we wanted it to happen,” she said with a laugh. “But it’s good for them to get some experience as well. Hopefully it’ll be beneficial for us as we finish out our season, hopefully get to playoffs and see what happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.