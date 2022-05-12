HIGH POINT — Burlington Christian knocked Westchester Country Day onto its heels. The Wildcats never really recovered.
Third-seeded Westchester fell behind midway through the first half, tried to rally late but couldn’t catch the sixth-seeded Royals in falling 3-1 on Thursday at Westchester in the second round of the NCISAA 2A West girls soccer playoffs.
“We played well at times,” Wildcats coach Austin Kues said. “But, other than our one score, we really didn’t make their goalie make a save. I thought we were really good up to the final third but were lacking closer to their goal. I thought it was a little bit of impatience.”
BCA (11-4) — which will next face the East’s top seed, Rocky Mount Academy, — in the quarterfinals, grabbed the advantage in the 28th minute following a ball up the left side and a centering pass in front. That 1-0 lead held into halftime.
The Royals added a score in the 50th minute on a ball across to the right side. The Wildcats’ goalkeeper appeared to get a hand on it, but the shot still managed to find the net. BCA led 3-0 in the 54th minute on a shot following a corner kick.
Anna Sloan Culp scored for Westchester in the 77th minute as the ball bounced around near the top of the penalty area. The ball ricocheted to Culp, who ripped a shot into the net to pull the Wildcats within 3-1.
Westchester, on its defensive half much of the game, tried to create offensive opportunities. But it just couldn’t quite find much of anything near the goal until the final 20 minutes when it was able to create more looks.
“They definitely have a few quality players who can put the pressure on from anywhere on the field,” Kues said. “So, it’s tough when we’re building out of the back. In the middle of the field, we may’ve had the better of it, as far as connecting passes. But it’s tough to play 120 yards down the field.”
Anna Beth Merritt made three saves in net for the Wildcats, who were outshot 14-9 for the match. Five seniors — Culp, Olivia Beaver, Kate Dyson, Grace Evans and Lily Wilson — wrapped up their playing careers for Westchester.
Several key contributors, however, are expected to return next season as the Wildcats look to improve upon the successes of this year.
“It was definitely the best regular season we’ve had in a long time,” Kues said. “But ultimately I think we all play for postseason play. So, to come up short in the same round as last year kind of feels like falling short a little bit.
“We just discussed how there are a lot of big shoes to fill. But years prior there have always been shoes to fill as well, and different groups and individuals have stepped up to do so. We’re confident there are players in place to step up.”
