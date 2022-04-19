HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day steadily took control to earn a rivalry win.
The Wildcats scored late in the first half to gain the advantage, then scored midway through the second half to highlight a strong finish in beating rival Caldwell 2-0 in PTAC girls soccer Tuesday at Westchester’s Kennedy Field.
“Ideally, I would’ve liked for it to have been five or six (scores),” Westchester coach Austin Kues said with a smile. “In the game of soccer, though, you usually get those one or two to count and that’s the difference. A win at the end of the day is all you can ask for.
“Defensively a lot of times people think it’s five or six people, but it really starts at the front and when we get pressure to prevent those first balls. And when those first balls were played, we were more aggressive today than we had been in a really long time. Offensively and defensively, we were more aggressive.”
Anna Sloan Culp and Kate Dyson each scored for the Wildcats (5-4 overall, 1-4 conference), who fared much better against their fellow 2A conference member than against their 3A and 4A foes recently. Emma Engle had an assist.
“I think it was just the team together deciding it was time to get to that ball first and just take it,” said Dyson, a senior defender. “I was happy to see them all do it. So, I think once everyone got on the same page and started connecting those passes it was the push that we needed.”
Westchester grabbed the lead in the 37th minute when, following a shot by Engle from the right side, Culp scored on a rebound right in front of the goal. That gave it a 1-0 lead into halftime after a fairly back-and-forth opening 40 minutes.
The Wildcats pressured almost all of the second half, peppering the offensive third with opportunities throughout. They extended their lead in the 65th minute off a corner kick and a flurry close to the goal during which Dyson netted a shot.
“It’s always so exciting — sometimes you don’t mean for it to happen,” Dyson said with a laugh. “Sometimes it’s just a pass. But it’s always good when something good happens. I love it.
“It’s a big confidence boost. We’ve had a lot of injuries the last few weeks. So, it’s nice to see that, even with the few problems we’ve had and breaks we’ve had, that we can still come together and put away a win.”
Anna Beth Merritt made three saves in goal in earning the shutout for Westchester, which outshot the Eagles (2-5-1, 0-4) by a 17-4 margin for the match — including 12-2 in the second half.
The Wildcats play again today against Salem Academy at 5 p.m.
“It’s a big confidence boost,” Kues said. “Especially after starting the season 4-0 in 2A play and now finally getting back to those 2A games this week. It suits us better and we have a lot more confidence.”
