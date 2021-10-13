PLEASANT GARDEN – Westchester Country Day showed it can compete with the biggest in the county.
Westchester, a smaller private school, placed two individuals in the top five while the girls team was fourth during Wednesday’s Guilford County cross-country championship at Hagan-Stone Park.
“We thrive on that,” coach Tim Anderson said of Westchester’s strong showing against the big public schools. “We don’t make any excuse – we thrive on that.”
Cruz Hesling took second place in the boys race in 16:29.01 – finishing just behind Grimsley’s Jacob Barrow (16:23.61), who pulled away as the runners crossed over the lake and came back up the hill among the spectators.
“I’m happy with it,” said Hesling, a junior. “The goal was to go out and not hold back but wait until the last mile. I’d say that went pretty well. I kind of went with (Barrow), and I had him until maybe the last 200 and he outkicked me. It was a good race – I’m happy with it.”
In the girls race, Ali Schwartz was third in 20:04.02. Page’s Allie Kinlaw (19:00.73) pulled well out ahead, but Schwartz kept pace right behind Northern Guilford’s Estelle Teague (19:51.68).
“I ran pretty well,” said Schwartz, a junior. “I like this course. I got out a little bit too fast, but I still finished strong.
“It was a great race, and everyone’s improving. Right now’s the time for us to be improving with only two races left. We’ve been working toward this all season. So, it’s good that the work’s paying off now.”
Grace Evans (15th, 21:26.85), Kate Dyson (30th, 22:45.74), Anna Sloan Culp (35th, 23:04.87) and Sophia Singer (38th, 23:23.92) all finished in the top 50 for the Wildcats, who were second in last year’s NCISAA 2A meet.
Northern won the girls team total with 40 points. Grimsley (67), Page (109), Westchester (117) and Southwest Guilford (118) finished in the top five of the 11-team field.
Westchester will run its conference championship next week before looking to contend for the state championship Oct. 29 in Wilmington.
“We feel really good,” Anderson said. “No injuries, no COVID. Everyone’s putting in the work and determined to make a go of it. So our goal of winning a state championship is coming together.”
Amanda Pipkin (eighth, 21:03.24), Claire Monson (11th, 21:13.40), Isabel Davis (25th, 22:25.29) and Sarah Hall (27th, 22:34.73) finished in the top 50 for the Southwest girls. Christian Woodbury (21st, 18:19.89) led the boys.
“I think we did a fantastic job,” Southwest coach Phoebe Baker said. “I think we’ve got a good team. The girls especially are very strong. And our guys did well today. So, overall, I’m very happy with the results. I can’t wait for conference – we’re very excited.”
John Howard was third in 16:49.02 for Ragsdale’s boys, who were seventh as a team. Grimsley won with 68 points, followed by Northwest Guilford (76), Page (77), Greensboro Day (81) and Northern Guilford (123) in the 15-team field.
Ragsdale had 208 points in seventh, Southwest had 248 in ninth, and Wesleyan Christian had 297 in 10th.
Jenna Griffin (51st, 24:39.49) led the Wesleyan girls, while Jones Barber (28th, 18:48) highlighted the boys.
NCHSAA conference championships will be next week, followed by regionals Oct. 30 and state championships Nov. 6 at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
