HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day very nearly pulled itself from the hole it dug early.
The Wildcats scored five runs over the final two innings and had the tying and go-ahead runs on base both times but fell 6-5 against powerhouse Wayne Country Day in nonconference baseball on a warm, windy Saturday afternoon at Westchester.
“We played well. It took us a little while to wake up,” said coach Rob Woodall, in his first season leading Westchester. “We just talked about it – when you get punched in the mouth, we’ve got to get up really fast. It took a little while before we figured out what happened to us.
“It’s the first time this year we’ve faced that, so it took a little while to figure it out. But it’s a great learning experience for us. They jumped into balls at the end, and that’s all I can expect from them. They didn’t give up and drove some balls out of here, which is what we want to see.”
Josh Hammond had two home runs and three RBIs to lead the Wildcats (5-1), who trailed 3-0 through two innings and 6-0 in the middle of the sixth. Bryce Hooker and Carson Daniel also each had a home run, while Caleb Hammond added two hits.
Westchester struggled early against Chargers starter Braeden Collins, who struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings and had a one-hitter through five innings. But, with the wind blowing hard out to left, Josh Hammond had a two-run homer and Hooker and Daniel each added a solo home run to highlight a four-run sixth.
After holding Wayne – the reigning NCISAA 2A state champion – to a four-batter top of the seventh, Josh Hammond led off the bottom half with a solo home run to left. Westchester, which left the bases loaded in the sixth, drew a two-out hit-by-pitch and then walked to move the tying run into scoring position.
But the Chargers (6-2), who were led at the plate by Mason Moffett with a pair of hits and by Collins and Albert Davis each with a pair of RBIs, got a groundout to end it.
“I think it was just that we figured out we had to be aggressive,” Woodall said of the late rally. “Our mindset is that we’re going to try to be aggressive. And in the first two innings – he’s very good, but we were waiting for him to dictate the pitches. We’ve got to be able to go out there and go. And it finally clicked in.”
Collins got the win for Wayne, while Sterling Bass picked up the save. Daniel took the loss for the Wildcats, who had outscored their opponents 71-6 through their first five games, while Ryan Engle and Caleb Hammond pitched in relief.
Westchester will play again Monday afternoon at home against Durham Academy.
“I think we’re in a really good spot,” Woodall said. “We’ve talked a lot all year long about trusting the process and the things we’re doing out here. And these guys have bought into it hook, line and sinker. So, from that standpoint, I can’t be happier about the work they’re putting in. But we still have a lot of work left to do.”
