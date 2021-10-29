WILMINGTON – Cruz Hesling broke through in the boys race, while Westchester Country Day was once again among the top finishers in the girls race.
Hesling won the boys individual championship, and Ali Schwartz and Grace Evans earned all-state in helping lead the Westchester girls to a second-place finish as a team to highlight Friday’s NCISAA 2A cross-country championships at Olsen Park in Wilmington.
Hesling’s championship was only the second in the boys program’s history, following Luke Evans’ win in 2015.
“It feels pretty great,” he said with a smile.
Hesling ran the 5,000-meter course in 16:36.70 – easily outpacing Burlington Christian’s Nick Clark, who took second in 17:07.20.
The flat, sandy course – which reconfigured doubles as UNC-Wilmington’s home course – seemed like a prime opportunity for a particularly fast time. But as the overnight storms cleared, the brisk wind remained a challenge.
“There wasn’t really a strategy this go-round,” he said. “Just go out fast and kind of take away the others’ confidence, make them think they can’t catch me and just hold what I can. … This course is definitely flat and would’ve been very fast if it weren’t ridiculously windy.”
With no competitor in sight, Hesling cruised across the finish line.
“Honestly, I really didn’t even notice where anyone was,” he said. “I had a cramp, and I was like, ‘Darn it, I’ve got to keep running really hard. And this hurts really bad. I’ve got to finish.’ Not much was going through my head at that point – other than I might pass out,” he said with a smile.
Hesling, a junior, finished second last year at McAlpine Creek Park in 17:19.9. All season he’s been among the top runners in the area – placing well in the Great American Cross-Country Festival, taking second in the Guilford County Championships and winning the PTAC championship.
“It’s definitely fulfilling,” he said. “But I’m not satisfied. I’m still going to be pushing to get even better.”
On the girls side, the Wildcats finished second for the fourth year in a row. Schwartz was third in 19:49.80 and Evans was 11th in 20:55.20 to earn all-state honors. Kate Dyson (16th, 21:26.50), Sophia Singer (29th, 22:45.60) and Anna Sloan Culp (33rd, 22:56.00) also had counting finishes.
The result was good – 83 points, which was almost 20 points better than last year. But Trinity Academy of Raleigh, which took the top two spots and edged Westchester at three of the five counting finishes, was just 10 points better.
“Trinity ran a helluva race,” Wildcats coach Tim Anderson said. “I think three of our girls ran PRs and did well above what we expected. When you run your best and don’t win, then you win a different way.
“I’m not satisfied, but I feel bad for the girls – four years in a row here. A lot of teams would love to get second place. Not that we’re satisfied, but it is what it is.”
Trinity’s Morgan Pennington won in 18:37.80 – well out in front of the field. Teammate Hannah Lester surged late to pull ahead of the pack, in which Schwartz was a part, and finished in 19:46.80.
The result wasn’t quite what Schwartz, a junior who won the PTAC championship this season, hoped for. But it was still an improvement over fifth place last year – knocking over a minute off her time.
And Schwartz – who also finished in the top three at the county meet and ran well at the Great American Cross-Country Festival – should have another shot at it next year.
“She wanted to get second place,” Anderson said. “I told her to go out with the leader, but the leader ran really hard and took a lot out of her. So, she ended up getting beat by the other girl. But I’m happy with her race.
“She’s making serious progress. She set the school record this year. So she’s right where we want her to be for next year. She trained a lot over the summer and it’s made a huge difference. She led the girls from start to finish.”
Westchester’s boys – who also got solid finishes from Christian Smith (67th, 20:44.90) and Joshua Bayne (96th, 21:43.20) – took 15th as a team. Davidson Day won with 68 points, followed by Burlington Christian with 78.
In the other meets, High Point Christian was led by Morgan Hartman (44th, 23:36.30) and Taylor Lilly (81st, 26:03.00) for the girls and Carter Guthrie (80th, 20:35.80) and Bryce McDonald (100th, 23:26.60) for the boys in the 3A meet.
Jenna Griffin (55th, 23:06.70) and Bailey LaRue (71st, 23:40.70) highlighted the Wesleyan girls in the 4A meet, while Jones Barber (58th, 18:29.60) and Landon Raines (85th, 19:42.10) led the boys.
Team champions were: In 1A, The Oakwood School for the girls and Grace Christian of Sanford for the boys; in the 3A, Asheville School for the girls and Coastal Christian for the boys; and in the 4A, Charlotte Country Day for the girls and Christ School for the boys.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
