HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day opened its season on a positive note.
The Wildcats got a solid finish by standout Madi Dial and a string of steady counting scores to beat crosstown foe Wesleyan Christian 148-163 in NCISAA girls golf Tuesday at Oak Hollow Golf Course.
“It’s our first match, so I just told the girls to use it as practice and we’ll build from there what we need to work on,” said Westchester coach Marcy Newton, a former tour professional who is in her first season leading the program.
Dial, a state qualifier the last three years, shot a 7-over 43 to lead the Wildcats, followed by Maggie O’Keefe with a 52 and Elizabeth Shoaf, Mary Collins and Abby Keever each with a 53.
Dial, who tied for 11th in the NCISAA Division II championship as a freshman last year, carded a birdie on the par-5 second and largely kept everything else in check in leading a group that’s steadily learning the game.
“It’s great — the girls definitely look up to her,” Newton said of Dial. “She’s definitely a leader and a great player. The cool thing is that I think she has room for improvement too. So she can just keep getting better and better.
“It’s a great group of girls, and they all seem like they want to learn and they’re definitely receptive to that. I just have to help them understand that it takes a little while once you start working on things — it’s not going to come overnight.”
Molly Jardina shot a 3-over 39 to earn medalist and lead the Trojans, while Madeline Stewart added a 61 while Rebecca Boody had a 63.
Jardina, who tied for 19th as a freshman in last year’s DI championship and was a member of the Wesleyan team that finished third in 2020, also had a birdie on the par-5 second and scored no worse than a bogey in a steady round.
“I think I played decent,” Jardina said. “There were a couple holes I definitely could’ve cleaned up a little bit. Just a couple rookie mistakes, where if they hadn’t been in there then I could’ve done a little better. But I did pretty well overall.
“I think I did good. I used my irons to my advantage. Sometimes my driver does not go where I want it to,” she said with a smile. “But I think I definitely used my irons to my advantage.”
With three players, compared to Westchester’s half-dozen, the Trojans had little wiggle room in their team score. But the important thing, coach Cody Gilchrist said, is that the players continue to make strides in the right direction.
“We’ve in a building stage, and two of our girls have been playing golf less than a month and a half,” Gilchrist said. “So, we’re just getting them comfortable — not only with themselves on the course, but just on the course in general.
“We’re seeing improvement. The first couple matches we were seeing triple-bogeys with nothing but pickups. Now we’re seeing where they’re actually making triples. And Madeline today made two doubles.
“So, we see improvement. Is it where we’d like to be? Not yet. But it’s definitely an improvement, so I’m looking at it as a positive.”
The Wildcats will next play Monday at High Point Country Club’s Emerywood course against High Point Christian and Davidson Day, while Wesleyan’s next match on the schedule is Tuesday at Wake Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.