HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day tried to make a run at Burlington Christian after falling behind early. But it couldn’t quite pull within reach.
The Wildcats cut their big deficit in half during the second half but couldn’t get any closer in falling 58-41 against the Royals in nonconference boys basketball Thursday in Westchester’s Finch Center.
In the girls game, Covington Hauser and Ali Schwartz led the way as Westchester built a lead and then hung on to beat Burlington Christian 35-27.
“It’s hard to beat anybody when you only score 13 points in the first half,” Westchester boys coach Brook Patterson said. “So, yeah, we struggled. Coming in, we wanted to be poised. And they brought it to us and we didn’t react well, which is the negative.
“The positive is that I challenged my guys at halftime. We came out and won the third quarter and did really well in the third and fourth quarters. For the course of our season, that’s what’s important. When you’re down 20-plus at halftime, you’re just trying to take baby steps. And I thought we achieved that.”
The Royals (4-0), who were led by junior guard Josiah Watkins with 19 points and junior forward Lebron Reels with 12 points, scored 17 straight points over the first and second quarters to lead by 18. Then they added a 9-0 run late in second to lead by 24, taking a 35-13 advantage into halftime.
But the Wildcats, forcing turnovers and riding the hot outside shooting of MJ Edwards, used a 14-4 run early in the third to pull within 12 with three minutes left in the quarter. They got back within the same margin with 7 1/2 minutes left in the fourth and again with five minutes left.
But Burlington Christian made enough baskets and got enough stops to maintain its double-digit lead down the stretch.
“We just couldn’t get anything going offensively (in the first half),” Patterson said. “I didn’t think we did a terrible job early. But then we couldn’t score and that really compounded things for them to make another run in the second quarter when we got frustrated. …
“We really talked about playing in three-minute stretches,” he said of rallying. “We’ve got nine, 10 guys who’ll play a lot this year. If we can go hard for three minutes at a time, it doesn’t really matter who starts for us because they’ll all get opportunities. We’re working hard on playing three minutes at a time.”
Edwards, who made four 3-pointers, finished with 14 points to lead Westchester (1-1). Griffin Powell followed with 12 points and Joshua Bayne with five points.
GIRLS GAME
Hauser scored 14 points — all during a strong opening half — while Schwartz followed with eight points — including six in the second half — to spark Westchester.
“I feel like we played well overall,” Wildcats girls coach Jeremy Autry said. “There were things obviously with a young group where there’s learning curves and things like that. But we definitely executed better tonight than we did on Tuesday. So, I was very pleased.”
Westchester (1-1) used a 6-1 spurt early in the second quarter to take a seven-point lead. It extended its lead to nine just before halftime, taking a 22-15 lead into the intermission. It led the rest of the way.
“I’ll be frank — yesterday at practice, every kid competed,” Autry said. “Even kids who didn’t step foot on the floor. I think the intensity that they played with in practice was different than I’ve seen in my time here. And I think that carried over to the game.”
Burlington Christian (1-3), which was led by Anna Hackney with 10 points, did pull within three with 7:16 left in the game. But Sutton Scott made a baseline jumper with 4:59 left to spark an 8-0 run that pushed Westchester’s lead to 11.
“We have a ways to go, but we’re a better team than we’ve been in the past,” Autry said. “Coaches get to see it firsthand in practice, and so I’ve seen us do some good things in practice. It’s just carrying it over to the games. We did that tonight and that’s exciting.”
BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN BOYS 58, WESTCHESTER CD 41
BCA 20 15 11 12 — 58
WCDS 8 5 19 9 — 41
BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN (4-0)
Josiah Watkins 19, Lebron Reels 12, Matheny 7, McBride 7, Brown 7, Kidd 6
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY (1-1)
MJ Edwards 14, Griffin Powell 12, Bayne 5, Brigman 4, Johnson 4, Marsh 2
WESTCHESTER CD GIRLS 35, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN 27
BCA 10 5 7 5 — 27
WCDS 12 10 5 8 — 35
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY 35 (1-1)
Covington Hauser 14, Schwartz 8, Wilson 5, Scott 4, Heard 2, Dial 2
BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN (1-3)
Anna Hackney 10, Knight 6, White 5, Weir 4, Whinna 2
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
