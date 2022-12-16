HPTSPTS-12-17-22 WESTCHESTER BASKETBALL.jpg

Westchester Country Day’s Thomas Brinson drives to the basket during Friday’s game against Gaston Day at Westchester.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day caught a spark in the first half. But Gaston Day quickly snuffed it out in the second half.

The Wildcats cut a double-digit deficit to three just before halftime. But the Spartans opened the second half on a big run to lead by 20 and beat Westchester 67-40 in nonconference boys basketball Friday at Westchester.

Trending Videos