HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day reached the state championship series last year. And early this season it’s showing its eagerness to get back.

The Wildcats batted around in all three of their at-bats – getting runners on, moving them and driving them in with timely hits – while pitcher Josh Hammond was dominant on the mound in beating Gaston Day 19-0 in four innings Thursday in nonconference baseball at Westchester.

