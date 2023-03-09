HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day reached the state championship series last year. And early this season it’s showing its eagerness to get back.
The Wildcats batted around in all three of their at-bats – getting runners on, moving them and driving them in with timely hits – while pitcher Josh Hammond was dominant on the mound in beating Gaston Day 19-0 in four innings Thursday in nonconference baseball at Westchester.
“We talked a lot about it after our game Tuesday about being more aggressive at the plate and they showed that tonight,” Westchester coach Rob Woodall said. “Their swings were much more aggressive. They were putting the bat on the ball and doing what they needed to do from that standpoint.
“I was happy to see that, and we just have to keep building off what we did there. And, of course, Josh Hammond on the mound – that’s just Josh Hammond. That’s just what he does."
Tate Vogler, who doubled, and Cameron Daniel each went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Wildcats (2-0), who opened their season earlier in the week with an 8-2 win against the Forsyth Home Educators. Carson Daniel, who tripled, and Bryce Hooker, each had a hit and three RBIs as Westchester totaled nine hits for the game.
“I feel like we played well,” said Hooker, a senior catcher. “Coming off the win Tuesday, we hit better today, played better as a team and made the plays we’re always going to make.
“Coach Rob has always told us that we need to jump out right out of the gate and put up as many runs as we can. … It feels good. Coming off the state championship loss last year, we knew we had to come out hot and set the standard right away.”
The Wildcats, who reached last year’s NCISAA 2A championship series against The Burlington School, scored five runs in the first, 10 in the second and four in the third. Cameron Daniel highlighted the first with a two-run single, Carson Daniel had a two-run triple in the second, and four batters drew bases-loaded walks in the third.
Westchester – sending 10 batters to the plate in the first, 14 in the second and 10 in the third – applied constant pressure at the plate and on the base paths. The Spartans (1-4) made a handful of miscues, and the Wildcats were in position to take advantage and scored runs in bunches.
On the mound Hammond was stellar after a bit of a bumpy start, putting two runners on in the first. But he didn’t allow a hit until a slow roller near the mound in the fourth and struck out nine of the 15 batters he faced in earning the complete-game shutout. He struck out all three batters in the second and two of the three in the third.
And that’s exactly the type of performance early in the season that Westchester’s looking for.
“It’s huge for us,” Woodall said. “We’ve talked this season about coming in with energy all the time and not letting it be different. If we’re winning by 20 or losing by 20, we’re having energy all the time.
“These guys are working really hard to do that and carry them into their next level. They feel like they left something on the field last year and they want to get back.”
The Wildcats will play again Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Northwest Guilford at Finch Field. They will then open PTAC play Tuesday at home against Greensboro Day.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY 19, GASTON DAY 0
WP – J. Hammond (4IP, 9K, 1BB, 1H, 0R, WP, HBP); LP – Smith (.2IP, 2K, 3BB, 3H, 5R, WP)
Leading hitters: GD – Heilig (1-2); WCDS – Vogler (2-2, 2B, 2RBI), Cam. Daniel (2-2, 2RBI), Car. Daniel (1-2, 3B, 3RBI), Hooker (1-3, 2B, 3RBI), C. Hammond (1-1, RBI), Engle (1-1, 2B, RBI)
