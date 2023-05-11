HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day got a couple key hits in building an early lead, then hung on to advance to the third round.
The third-seeded Wildcats scored five runs in the third inning — keyed by extra-base hits by Tate Vogler and Ryan Engle — and cruised behind solid pitching and defense to a 7-2 victory against Gaston Day on Thursday at Westchester in the second round of the NCISAA 2A baseball playoffs.
Engle, a freshman right fielder, went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs to lead Westchester (13-6), which had a first-round bye. Vogler doubled and drove in two, while Bryce Hooker added a hit, a sacrifice fly and an RBI. Josh Hammond also had an RBI as Westchester totaled four hits for the game.
The Wildcats had two runners on base with no outs in the third. Hammond drove in one on a grounder, Vogler doubled to deep left to drive in two more, and Engle tripled over the right fielder to plate two more runs. The next inning, Westchester added two runs — on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Hooker — to lead 7-0.
Vogler was solid in earning the pitching win — striking out five in five innings. Jameson Calfee and Cameron Daniel finished off the final two innings as the Wildcats, who made a handful of nice defensive plays, advanced to host sixth-seeded Freedom Christian in the third round Saturday.
Jason Johnson took the loss on the mound for the Spartans (6-12). Johnson also had a hit and an RBI at the plate as Gaston Day, which totaled three hits, scored on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth and a groundout in the seventh. Will Herzog added a double and Four Heilig had an RBI.
