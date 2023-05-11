HPTSPTS-05-12-23 BASEBALL.jpg

Westchester Country Day’s Jameson Calfee narrowly avoids the tag on a pickoff throw to first during Thursday’s playoff game against Gaston Day at Westchester.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day got a couple key hits in building an early lead, then hung on to advance to the third round.

The third-seeded Wildcats scored five runs in the third inning — keyed by extra-base hits by Tate Vogler and Ryan Engle — and cruised behind solid pitching and defense to a 7-2 victory against Gaston Day on Thursday at Westchester in the second round of the NCISAA 2A baseball playoffs.

