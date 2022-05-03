HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day didn’t get much going the first time through the hitting order. But the second and third times made up for it.
The Wildcats scored seven runs over the fourth and fifth innings to erase an early deficit and surged past rival Caldwell 7-3 in PTAC baseball Tuesday at Westchester’s Couch Baseball Complex.
Bryce Hooker had a double and an RBI while Trey Johnson also had a hit and an RBI for Westchester (13-4 overall, 6-3 conference), which pulled even with Greensboro Day for second place in the conference with one game to go.
Carson Daniel added an RBI while Caleb Hammond, Tate Vogler and Ryan Engle each had a hit as the Wildcats, ranked No. 84 in the state overall by MaxPreps and No. 4 among NCISAA 2A teams, won their seventh straight.
Josh Hammond got the pitching win for Westchester, striking out seven while allowing six hits and three walks in five innings. The Eagles (6-11, 3-6) pieced together single runs in the first and third to lead 2-0 and another in the fifth to pull within 4-3.
But the Wildcats’ two-inning outburst was enough.
In the fourth, Hooker and Engle had a pair of RBI hits and Hooker and Johnson scored on a pair of wild pitches. In the fifth, Daniel and Johnson each drove in a run and Vogler scored on an error for a 7-3 lead.
Caldwell did bring some drama in the seventh, when it loaded the bases with one out — just as the stadium lights went out, leaving the field almost completely black. Once the lights returned, Westchester locked down the final two outs.
The teams will play again Friday at Caldwell to end the regular season. The state playoffs are slated to be seeded over the weekend, and play will begin Tuesday at the higher seeds.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.