HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day kept its cool on a comfortable fall evening Thursday.
The fifth-seeded Wildcats shook off a controversial call that went against them at the end of the first half, opened a two goal lead and held on to defeat the O’Neal School 3-2 at Kennedy Field in the second round of the NCISAA 2A boys soccer playoffs.
Westchester controlled possession for all but a late rush by the Falcons.
“It was our composure, I think, ‘’ senior centerback Max Van Dessel said. “Before the game, it was getting our focus, getting our heads right. Then, everyone came out and did their jobs, performing to their maximum capacity. It was great seeing that come through. Then it all came down to composure and trusting in your teammates.”
Westchester (13-6) will play at top-seed Wayne Country Day (18-2) in the quarterfinals Saturday at 2 p.m. in Goldsboro.
“They did a fabulous job scouting us,” Westchester coach Adam Schwartz said. “They went very defensive and we haven’t seen that in a while. Some of our big games prepared us for that. I was proud of our composure tonight. It was physical and tough. The leadership of our seven seniors was awesome, not getting caught up in all the hype.”
With the score tied 1-1, Westchester went ahead for good when Daniel Volynets took a throw in, dribbled inside the 18-yard box and fired a shot into the left side of the goal in the 53rd minute.
“That was a beautiful shot,” Schwartz said.
Cleveland Armentrout scored what proved to be the game winner from close on the left side with just over 21 minutes left after taking a pass from Van Dessel’s brother Ben, who had worked out of a double-team and dribbled far into the box.
“I did what we’ve worked on in practice,” Ben Van Dessel said. “I took it to the line and crossed it in. We executed the play really well and he just tapped it in.”
O’Neal moved within a goal when Phillip Hancock sailed a free kick into the goal just under the crossbar from 40 yards out. The Falcons applied their most consistent offensive pressure after that but found it hard to get off a shot.
“Goals like that tend to give you a kick,” Max Van Dessel said. “But we keep playing our game, trust in our coaches, trust in each other, carry on like that and create our own energy
Despite O’Neal’s late rush, Schwartz was more than pleased with the Wildcats’ play in the second half.
“The second half we played really good soccer,” Schwartz said.. “Their goal late was an unbelievable shot. We dominated, probably won 70% of the 50-50 balls and capitalized when we needed to capitalize.”
Westchester got on the board first in the 11th minute on Jonah Keomalaythong’s shot from the left side off a cross from Carter Scavo, who dribbled from well up in the Wildcats offensive third to the end line on the left side of the goal.
O’Neal tied it on a controversial shot as time ran out in a hectic finish to the first half. Hancock took a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box and it was blocked by Westchetser’s defensive wall. Another foul was called, and Hancock got off another free kick from almost the spot and made it. Westchester contended the ball was moving when Hancock kicked it.
“The first kick hit the wall and we cleared but the ref thought there was a shove,” Max Van Dessel said. “It was an unlucky call. The ball looked like it was still moving when they kicked it again. It was an unlucky break but we shook it off and moved on.”
Westchester needed overtime to defeat Wayne Country Day in the state semifinals last spring at Kennedy Field. It will be the Wildcats’ first trip to Wayne Country Day.
“They were our hardest game last year, harder than the final,” Ben Van Dessel said. “They put up such a good fight,”
Added Max Van Dessell: “They played three in the back. We kept pressing, pressing, pressing. They wore us to the ground and took us to overtime. It was a really tough game.”
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.