GREENSBORO — A mid-match rally very nearly earned the West the win. Instead it had to settle for a tie.
The West scored three straight goals — including one by High Point Central’s Benny Hernandez — to lead late, but the East quickly re-tied the score and the teams finished in a 3-3 draw in the NCCA East-West All-Star boys soccer match Tuesday at Macpherson Stadium.
“We came out a little slow,” Southwest Guilford’s Trace Rogers said. “But as the game picked up, we found our cleats a little bit, got used to ourselves on the pitch and turned the game around really fast.
“I’m proud of all the boys coming out, not knowing each other well, not knowing each other’s styles and in three days getting together and learning how to play. Even though we started off slow, we didn’t give up and turned it around.”
GIRLS MATCH
In the girls match, the West — featuring Bishop McGuinness’ Emilia Pirkl — held on for dear life defensively for much of the match. But a second-half goal gave the East a 1-0 victory.
“I’m so grateful to be a part of it — it was so fun,” Pirkl said. “Coming into this I had no idea what to expect. There were no girls in my coach’s experience who’d gone on to play in this event. So coming in it was so fun, and I’m really grateful I got to meet so many amazing girls and play at such a high level.”
HERNANDEZ’S GOAL
Hernandez, who played along the top line, got the West on the board in the 36th minute after it fell behind two goals in the opening 20 minutes.
The ball went upfield to Hernandez along the right side. He controlled the ball and slotted a shot into the left side to pull the West within 2-1.
“I was running behind the center back,” said Hernandez, who also had a great scoring chance on a header in the second half. “I’d called for the through ball in a pocket of space on our left. I got that pocket of space and I saw the goalie coming out. He went back and I just put it in the bottom left.
“Honestly, like I always tell my people, I think I do really well in big games. I’m just happy I scored. My family and friends were out here. And I just want to thank my teammates and my coach for supporting me in all that. It felt great to score that first goal.”
The West led following goals by Concord’s Andrew Beohler (44’) and South Mecklenburg’s Kheynne Ona (65’). But the East, who had goals by New Hanover’s Aidan Payne and Shanderson’s Aidan Morgan in the first half, tied it in the 67th minute on a goal by Cardinal Gibbons’ Brendan Peeples.
Grimsley goalkeeper JT Shepperson was named the game’s MVP with six saves.
SHORTHANDED SQUAD
The West girls were at a bit of a disadvantage after a few last-minute drop-outs left them with only 13 players. But they stayed in the match throughout — highlighted by the play of goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth from Foard.
Wolgemuth, who was named the game’s MVP, made 17 saves as the East outshot the West 30-2 for the match. Only a goal in the 55th minute by Hoggard’s Maggie Stephens on a breakaway slipped by. But, even still, the West held firm defensively and made a late push to try and even the match.
“We knew coming in we were ‘the underdogs,’ ” said Pirkl, who played in the midfield. “We had our work ahead of us, and I’m really proud of how we persevered. The goalie, Alexis, she’s amazing. But I’m really proud of how we played and how we held it.”
TEAMED WITH FAMILIAR FOES
The East-West games offer an opportunity for players from rival schools and clubs to become teammates.
Like Southwest’s Rogers, who played alongside Central’s Hernandez as well as Matthew Allen from Mount Tabor, a former Piedmont Triad 3A Conference foe, and Shepperson and Landon Johnson from Grimsley, a current Metro 4A opponent.
“That was the most fun part, I’d say,” said Rogers, who played along the back line. “Knowing these guys coming in from other places and having the chance to play with them. And not only them, but to branch out and play with all these other guys we played in club or camps and really branching out.”
HEADING OFF TO COLLEGE
Hernandez looks to continue playing soccer at the junior college level at Cape Fear Community College, while Rogers plans to attend NC State and play intramural — and perhaps try football kicking.
Pirkl — who was just the second Bishop girls soccer player, following Cissy Nitz in 2009, and seventh athlete from the school to play in the event — also looks to perhaps play recreationally at Tennessee following a strong prep career.
“I’m very grateful for playing in this event,” she said. “It really opened my eyes about how amazing other girls my age are. It’s so cool, and I definitely don’t want to stop playing soccer at some kind of intramural level.”
