HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian will be back in a conference alongside a number of familiar foes starting next school year.
Wesleyan announced earlier this month it will join the NCISAA’s Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference, and Wednesday the rest of the conference solidified the realignment for the 2023-24 school year.
“To say we are excited for our students is really an understatement,” Wesleyan athletic director Joe Woodward said in a release. “Our student-athletes are looking forward to growing these long-held relationships with teams throughout the Triad.
“Our kids and families participate in extracurricular activities in the community together, and we are looking forward to bringing them back together in the PTAC. This move goes a long way toward building and enjoying the community that we have right here in the Triad.”
The Trojans, a 4A school, will join what will be a seven-school conference — also featuring current 2A members Westchester Country Day and Caldwell; and 3A members High Point Christian, Calvary Day, Forsyth Country Day and Greensboro Day.
It will be the first time all three High Point schools will be in the same conference.
Wesleyan — which had previously been a member of the PACIS alongside a handful of current PTAC members, including HPCA — has been independent of any conference for five years. But scheduling proved to be a challenge and long trips were fairly common.
“Practically, this also means that the majority of our game road trips shrink from two-three hours to 20-30 minutes,” Woodward said. “That’s a positive not just for our student-athletes, but also for our families, teachers and fans.”
With the conference now solidified, schools are now ready to set their athletic schedules for the upcoming school year. Schools can assess conference realignment annually, while the NCISAA addresses realignment within classifications every couple years.
