HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian head boys basketball C. J. Lee switched to a zone defense at the start of the second quarter just as a change of pace against Durham Academy.
It worked so well that Lee stuck with it and the Trojans rolled to a 80-47 season-opening victory over the Cavaliers in the Wesleyan gym.
The runaway completed a doubleheader sweep for Wesleyan as the girls team overcame an early deficit, used stingy defense to take the lead in the third quarter and held on to win, 44-40.
BOYS GAME
After scoring the last five points of the first quarter, Wesleyan led by 10 when Lee made the defensive switch.
The Trojans gave up a 3 to start the quarter then went on a 15-0 run, highlighted by a baseline drive dunk from Jefferson McLamb, to push the margin to 37-15 and kept increasing the lead from there.
“Give credit to Durham, they were getting comfortable in our man-to-man,” Lee said. “We wanted to give them a different look, and fatigue was starting to set in with our group because it was our first game minutes. So we changed to see how they would respond, and they didn’t respond like they had to our man-to-man, so we stuck with it. We were going to stay in it for a couple of possessions but we stayed in it because we were doing so well.”
Wesleyan led 42-19 at the half, thanks to a 25-7 blitz, and 64-35 after three quarters. Durham dropped to 0-3.
“We went to our 2 zone when we were up 7 in the second quarter,” Lee said. “That carried us from a momentum standpoint. It’s nice when the ball goes in the basket, particularly at home, and we rode that wave.
“Energy plays do a lot for your team in high school. We got a couple of big dunks and some big shots and some and-ones that gave this building some life. We kept riding that and we let our defense feed our offense.”
Luke Grace, who hit two 3s to start the game, and McLamb scored 19 each to lead the Trojans while Luke Morgan had 10.
GIRLS GAME
Down 27-26 at the half, Wesleyan grabbed the lead by scoring the first bucket of the second half on Lily Pereira’s layup and never trailed again.
“We came out in the third quarter and went to man-to man,” coach Daniel McRae said. “We tried to trap early but the rotations weren’t good. I challenged the girls at halftime. I told them we had to go guard them, go straight man and keep them contained and force them to shoot outside shots. And we were able to get the basket and they settled for some outside shots and that’s what we were looking for.”
Holding the Cavaliers (1-2) to four points in the quarter, the Trojans led 34-31 going into the fourth, took a 39-34 cushion and stayed at least three points in front the rest of the way. Wesleyan had a chance to pull away late when Durham started fouling. The Trojans twice missed the front ends of one-and-one but Perira grabbed the rebound each time and hit two free throws after the second board and made it 44-38 with 17 seconds left.
Wesleyan fell behind seven early in the second quarter, stormed back with an 8-0 run sparked by two 3s from Taylor Hawley, who led the Trojans with 15 points. Pereira had nine.
Wesleyan travels to Providence Day on Thursday.
