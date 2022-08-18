HPTSPTS-08-19-22 TRACK.jpg

Southwest Guilford’s Isabel Davis, left, and Faith Thomas run at the front of the girls race during Thursday’s meet against High Point Christian and Wesleyan Christian at Wesleyan’s Sandy Ridge course. Davis was first while Thomas finished third.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — It was a good starting point for three High Point cross-country teams.

Southwest Guilford won both individual titles, Wesleyan Christian captured both team victories and High Point Christian posted some strong finishes to highlight Thursday’s Rumble at the Ridge at Wesleyan’s Sandy Ridge course.

Trending Videos