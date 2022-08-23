HPTSPTS-08-24-22 SOCCER.jpg

Wesleyan Christian’s Zack Andersen, right, dribbles against the defense during Tuesday’s match against High Point Christian at Sanford Field.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian’s pressure and possession proved to be too much for rival High Point Christian.

The Trojans scored twice in the opening 10 minutes to help build a three-goal lead into halftime, then scored a flurry of goals in the second half to seal an 8-0 victory over the Cougars in boys soccer Tuesday at Wesleyan’s Sanford Field.

