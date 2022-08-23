HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian’s pressure and possession proved to be too much for rival High Point Christian.
The Trojans scored twice in the opening 10 minutes to help build a three-goal lead into halftime, then scored a flurry of goals in the second half to seal an 8-0 victory over the Cougars in boys soccer Tuesday at Wesleyan’s Sanford Field.
“We played well,” Wesleyan coach Scott Reitnour said. “We were sound defensively. We played in a high press the whole first half. And then when we turned it over we repressed really well.
“So, we were able to generate a substantive amount of ball possession, which is really hard to play against because it fatigues your opponent. Our ones went on and we scored two goals early, which is really huge. And then our twos did a great job sustaining and maintaining that level through the half.”
Andrew Heeden scored three goals to lead the Trojans (5-1). Zack Anderson added a goal and three assists, while Sean Jacobs had a goal and an assist. Taj Johnson, Isaiah McCarthy and Mac Mills each had a goal, while Walker Kyle, Seth Wall and Seth Bratcher each had an assist.
“It felt good,” Heeden said. “Any time you put eight by them, it feels nice to beat a rival.”
Jacobs scored in the sixth minute, followed by Heeden in the 10 minute to give Wesleyan the early advantage. Johnson added a score in the 22nd minute to give the Trojans, coming off a third-place finish in their division of the Triad Cup, a 3-0 lead into halftime.
Andersen netted a shot in the 41st minute, followed by scores by Heeden in the 53rd minute and again in the 57th, McCarthy off a corner kick in the 60th minute, and Mills on a low shot in the 78th minute as Wesleyan controlled the ball in big chunks, connected passes and worked well in the the offensive half.
“I thought we moved the ball well,” Heeden said. “We didn’t over-dribble. We passed the ball, we moved off the ball, and we worked back when we lost the ball. We always work on that, just today it came out better than against Calvary.”
On the other side, HPCA (1-3) simply couldn’t match the Trojans.
“We struggled,” Cougars coach Austin Beck said. “Effort-wise and a little bit of heart and desire. That’s really what we talked about at halftime — the effort wasn’t good enough. We know what Wesleyan’s going to be like. We know they’re a good team. They’re going to move the ball and they’re going to have it the majority of the time.
“We knew we’d have to be OK with that. But in the end we were asking for effort and pressure and intensity. I feel like we just didn’t really get that. … When you walk away from a game feeling we didn’t give everything we have, obviously it’s disappointing. It’s frustrating and sometimes it’s hard to understand.”
The team’s response will be important, Beck said, as conference play opens next week against state power Calvary Day — which beat Wesleyan in the semifinals of the Triad Cup.
“It’s huge — really it starts in training tomorrow,” Beck said. “We’ve got to have a good training session. It’s got to look different than what it looked like tonight. I think that’s the key moving forward. Our next game has to look different start to finish than the way we started tonight.”
Bob Davis, Jaden DiFoggio, Nate Chamberlain and Grey Lunnen combined for the shutout in goal for the Trojans, who next play Saturday at perennial state contender Rabun Gap. Connor Bullard and Eli Carlson split time in goal for the Cougars, who play Thursday at Hickory Grove.
