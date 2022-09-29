High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Windy with rain likely. High 56F. Winds NNE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with rain likely. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.