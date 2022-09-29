HIGH POINT — Senior Night can often present some unusual situations, but Wesleyan Christian handled it no problem.
The Trojans — honoring their 13 seniors — scored twice in the first half and raced away in the second half to a 6-0 victory against Carlisle in boys soccer Thursday night at Wesleyan’s Sanford Field.
“I’m thoroughly pleased with the performance,” Wesleyan coach Scott Reitnour said. “We run the risk on Senior Night of having our level drop, because there are a number of adjustments you make to honor your seniors and give them the time they’ve earned with their dedication and history with the program.
“We talked in the pregame about playing to a standard — the standard is perfection. And not adopting a recreational mindset coming into this game.”
Zach Bob Davis, normally a goalkeeper but playing striker instead, had two goals and an assist to lead the Trojans (15-1), ranked No. 24 nationally, No. 6 in the state overall and No. 1 among NCISAA 4A teams by MaxPreps.
Zack Andersen and Barrett Thurman each added a goal and an assist. Taj Johnson and Cohen Hill each scored a goal, while Jonathan Cimpean, Brantlee Graver and James Heeden each had an assist.
“It was amazing,” Davis said. “It was amazing to get out at a different position and just see the game differently. It was fun — I loved it.”
Wesleyan, which has been without standout Patrick Hissim after he suffered a knee injury Sept. 20 against Asheboro but hopes to get him back near the end of the season, controlled almost all of the action — tallying a 33-1 shot advantage.
The Trojans, working to get teammates scoring opportunities, took the lead in the sixth minute on a rebound by Andersen and followed in the 14th minute when Davis eluded the goalkeeper and slid a shot into the empty net.
Wesleyan added second-half scores by Davis from a shot in front in the 46th minute, Johnson on a run through the middle in the 70th minute, Thurman on a pass and finish in the 78th minute and Cohen on a ball in front just before time expired.
“It’s a big confidence-boost, especially now that we’re entering the final end of the season,” Davis said. “We’ve got some good matchups coming up, and hopefully we can continue to build our confidence and win out.”
Nathan Chamberlain, Jaden DiFoggio and Grey Lunnen combined for the shutout in goal for the Trojans. Wesleyan will next play Tuesday at North Raleigh Christian to start a stretch of challenging games that will include Christ School, Carmel Christian and Rabun Gap to close out the regular season.
“We’re going through some really challenging things,” Reitnour said. “We’ve had concussion protocol, we’ve had a broken hand, we’ve had Patrick’s knee surgery. We have more in front of us that’s significant adversity, and we’ve been able to weather those storms as a family.
“I think that kinship is what makes us a really, really formidable opponent when we head into the playoffs. We’re a family — we really are. Not that this would be why we do it, but it gives us a competitive edge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.