HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian’s pitching dominated Friday afternoon in a meeting of state powers.
Sam Cozart and Hudson Lance combined on a 17-strikeout, one-hit shutout as the Trojans stopped T.C. Roberson of Asheville 3-0, which is ranked by Maxpreps.com as the 26th-best among all schools in the state of North Carolina and two spots ahead of Wesleyan.
Wesleyan improved to 9-2 while the Rams dropped to 9-5, with all of the other four losses suffered against Florida and California schools in a tournament.
“That is a huge win for us,” Wesleyan coach Mo Blakeney said. “The thing about being a head coach at Wesleyan and having a program that we have … every team we play against we’re going to face their No. 1 pitcher. It doesn’t matter about the other eight players, we’re always facing the No. 1. So you always have to strap your boots on. I don’t care if you win 3-0 or 3-1, it doesn’t matter, it’s a win and that’s the thing we can hang our hat on.
“We know we’re talented. I don’t care if it’s beautiful or ugly as long as it’s a win and that is what has us excited today.”
The game started early and finished before rain started sweeping over the area.
Cozart, a 6-7 sophomore righty, went the first six innings, tossed 81 pitches and struck out 14. He was lifted when he reached a predetermined limit of 80 pitches, and Lance fanned the side in order in the seventh.
“He was lights out,” Blakeney said. “Sam Cozart is who everybody says he is. I need people to understand that he’s a sophomore and he’s as good as Perfect Game or PBR or anybody else says he is. . . .He did what we asked him to do and then we brought in the surgeon, Hudson Lance. That’s how we planned it and we’ll take it.”
Cozart, the son of former High Point University head coach Craig Cozart, relied primarily on his fastball.
“My fastball was really, really good and I was able to dominate with that,” Sam Cozart said. “Then I came in with my slider to keep them off balance, make them think twice before swinging because I saw them cheating a little bit on the fastball. But, I mainly dominated with the fastball, middle away and up and end, that is where my fastball is the best.”
Cozart, who walked one, allowed Roberson’s one hit, a meaningless single.
“I left a fastball middle-away and he reached his hands out and flicked it,” Cozart said. “It was a good hit but I’ll take it because nothing happened from it.”
Cozart ranked the outing as tied for his best this season.
“I’ve been dominant each time,” Cozart said. “One outing I gave up a couple hits but this and couple other outings have been pure domination with my fastball and cutter.”
Wesleyan managed just five hits but center fielder Sawyer Black belted a homer, his fifth of the year, with a runner on in the third and Lance ripped a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth before shutting Robertson down in the seventh.
Nick Papciak, Thompson Holloway and Christian Walker had a hit each.
“We’ve got great pitching and good defense,” Blakeney said. “We’re facing a lot of No. 1 pitchers so we just have to scratch out runs and good pitching is going to help us win.”
The Trojans are now idle until a April 18 home game against Carmel Christian, which is followed two days later by a showdown with city-rival High Point Christian
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.