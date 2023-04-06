HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian’s pitching dominated Friday afternoon in a meeting of state powers.

Sam Cozart and Hudson Lance combined on a 17-strikeout, one-hit shutout as the Trojans stopped T.C. Roberson of Asheville 3-0, which is ranked by Maxpreps.com as the 26th-best among all schools in the state of North Carolina and two spots ahead of Wesleyan.

Trending Videos