HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christain’s boys basketball put exams, Christmas and other distractions aside Tuesday, much to the delight of head coach C.J. Lee
Converting turnovers and missed shots into baskets in transition when on the run and shredding a zone defense when not, the Trojans dominated almost from the start and buried Calvary Day 82-40 at Wesleyan on Tuesday.
“We’re in exam week and I was concerned about that,” Lee said. “I was worried about our energy at the start because the guys have a lot on their plates right now, academically, in life and with Christmas,” Lee said. “There are a lot of weird things happening in basketball across the country right now. I wanted us to give this game the attention to detail that it deserves and honor the game and honor our opponent. And our guys did that, particularly our bench.”
Up double digits from early in the second quarter on, Lee played his bench a lot and they produced 51 points as the Trojans improved to 5-5. All 14 players who dressed saw action and all but one scored.
Kory Proctor, one of the reserves, led Wesleyan with 17, and Alex Morgan, another reserve, had nine. Jefferson McLamb, a starter, had eight, as did reserve Luke Morgan.
Lee began subbing in the first quarter and later with the lead over 20, played mainly reserves from the middle of the third quarter to the end.
“We had some guys who were excited to play, excited to contribute,” Lee said. “Sometimes your starters need that lift and I thought our team rode that wave. Our bench mob came in and put their imprint on the game.”
Wesleyan bolted to a 10-2 lead on a couple of buckets from Luke Grace and fast-break baskets by Jordan Dancy and McLamb. The fast-break buckets set the tone.
The Trojans enjoyed a 17-6 cushion at the end of one quarter and after pushing it to 20-10, went on a 12-2 run to lead 32-12 with just under four minutes left in the first half. Christian Little started that burst with a layup. Proctor added back-to-back 3s and Trenton Jackson and McLamb drove for layups.
The Trojans were often in the right place in Calvary’s passing lanes when not creating turnovers with traps.
“That’s so much of it with high school kids, about being ready so you don’t have to get ready,” Lee said. “We’ve talked about that a lot with our guys in tape and film study. So it’s important that our guys remain in a stance, remain with active hands and active feet and loud mouths. And those are the things where we have to make strides defensively if we want to push this season in the right direction.”
Calvary (5-5) closed to 38-22 at the half and the lead stayed around 20 early in the third quarter until the Trojans went on a 12-0 clip, pushing the lead over 30 for the first time at 60-29 with 2:14 remaining in the period.
Cameron Parker started that run with a three and McLamb added a layup before Lee put in the reserves again. Luke Morgan stuck in a follow shot and then swished a 3, and Jasean Williams connected on a floater in the lane to cap it.
The lead reached 40 with 1:20 to go, triggering a continuous running clock, and the final score was the biggest margin.
Wesleyan managed to move the ball against Calvary’s 2-3 zone and for the most part was able to avoid 6-9 center Jaydin Spillman, who led the Cougars with 12 points.
“I give my players a lot of credit,” Lee said. “We’ve played 10 games and a lot of teams are playing zone (defense). We’ve had to practice against it quite a bit. It’s one of those things that you become more comfortable with the more you play against it. Our guys did a good job handling it and we were able to get to the spots that we emphasized in practice.”
In the junior varsity game, Calvary rallied in the fourth quarter and won 59-53.
Wesleyan returns to action Friday at Ravenscroft.
WESLEYAN 82, CALVARY 40
Calvary 6 16 12 6 — 40
Wesleyan 17 21 27 17 — 82
Calvary (5-5) — Spillman 12, Johnson 6, Cassada 6, Richardson 4, Tolbert 4, Ellington 3.
Wesleyan (5-5) — Proctor 17, McGee 9, Morgan 8, McLamb 8, Jackson 7, Williams 7, Johnson 6, Parker 6, Dancy 4, Grace 4, Brown 2, Azzarello 2, Little 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.