HPTSPTS-09-06-23 SOCCER.jpg

Wesleyan Christian’s Cole Patton, right, controls the ball against High Point Christian’s Clyde Motsinger during Tuesday’s match at Correll-Morris Field.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Two outbursts on offense propelled Wesleyan Christian to a rivalry win.

The Trojans scored three goals in less than two minutes in the first half and another three in less than four minutes in the second half to beat crosstown rival High Point Christian 6-0 in PTAC boys soccer Tuesday evening at Correll-Morris Field.

mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael