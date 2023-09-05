HIGH POINT — Two outbursts on offense propelled Wesleyan Christian to a rivalry win.
The Trojans scored three goals in less than two minutes in the first half and another three in less than four minutes in the second half to beat crosstown rival High Point Christian 6-0 in PTAC boys soccer Tuesday evening at Correll-Morris Field.
“We finally figured out, as (Dutch soccer star) Johan Cruyff would say, simple is beautiful,” Wesleyan coach Scott Reitnour said. “We shared the ball with each other. We’re just so much better when we’re playing in combination and trusting each other with possession of the ball than when individuals take six, seven touches.
“It’s just harder for us — if you’re taking four, five, six touches with the ball, it becomes harder for me to read what you want me to do off the ball. Whereas if I know you’re going to play quickly and share the ball with me and we can play in combination, it’s just easier as a group to play.”
Andrew Heeden and Taj Johnson each had two goals and an assist for the Trojans (9-0 overall, 2-0 conference), ranked No. 1 in the state overall and No. 2 nationally. Mac Mills and Nata Souza each had a goal and an assist, while Charlie Mills and Sean Jacobs each chipped in an assist.
“I think we’re working really well together,” Heeden said. “The team chemistry — it seems like we really know each other. We were able to play in combination together, and I think that’s been big.”
Wesleyan controlled much of the game, outshooting the Cougars 21-4 overall. It took until past the midway point of the first half to make an impact on the scoreboard. But it came in a hurry in the 23rd and 24th minutes — Mac Mills settling a centering pass, Johnson scoring on a centering pass, and Souza scoring on a header.
The Trojans again broke through in the second half with a flurry of scores. This time they connected well through the defense and finished near the goal. Johnson scored in the 53rd minute, Heeden scored in the 54th minute, and Heeden scored again in the 57th minute.
“We were able to share the ball with each other,” Heeden said. “We’re not taking three, four touches. Everyone gets it and moves. And after you play it, you move to become an option for the next guy. That was the difference.
“It felt good, considering we didn’t get any goals for the first 20 minutes. It was nice to be able to do something — it was a lot easier as they stretched out over 60 yards than it was inside 20 yards. So, it felt really good after a slow start.”
HPCA (3-4, 0-2) knew it had an uphill climb. It had stretches when it played well — particularly during a more open second half — and moments it made miscues on which Wesleyan capitalized. But the Cougars can carry some positives with them down the road as they take on several conference foes that should contend for NCISAA titles.
“The takeaway is: If we can do it and do it well against this team, then there’s no excuse and we can do it against any team we play,” HPCA coach Austin Beck said. “That’s kind of the beauty of playing in the toughest soccer conference in the state — you get an opportunity to test yourself against teams like this.
“It’s a good measure of growth. And I think we’ve grown a lot to this point. This is a kind of a benchmark for us to be able to look back at the end of the season and say, ‘Wow, we came from here and we’re able to build and stairstep and just progress as a group.”
Jaden DiFoggio, who made one save, and Grey Lunnen combined for the shutout in goal for Wesleyan, which plays Cuyahoga Valley Christian on Thursday and Delaware County Christian on Saturday at Messiah University in Pennsylvania. Connor Bullard tallied seven saves for the Cougars, who visit Forsyth Country Day on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.