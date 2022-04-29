HIGH POINT — As state championship meets loom, area private-school teams are looking to round into form. The results so far have been pretty strong.
Wesleyan Christian, High Point Christian and Westchester Country Day combined for 35 top-three finishes — including 11 wins — to highlight Friday’s seven-school track and field meet at the High Point Athletic Complex.
“For the people we had, we did rather well,” Wesleyan coach Andy Thompson said. “We have some good performers. We’re not extremely strong (numbers-wise), but we’ve got some good ones.”
Calvary Day and Wesleyan Christian tied for the boys team victory, each with 112.5 points. HPCA was third with 110.5, followed by Caldwell (93.5), Forsyth Country Day (91), Westchester (60) and Greensboro Day (54).
Forsyth Country Day won the girls team total with 168 points, trailed by Greensboro Day (139), Calvary Day (76), Caldwell (71), Wesleyan (67), HPCA (41) and Westchester (40).
Wesleyan posted 14 podium finishes, highlighted by four wins. Winning for the Trojans were: Abbie Merhoff in the girls shot put, Patrick Hissim in the boys 400, Donovan Calhoun edging High Point Christian’s Isaiah Sanders in the boys 200, and Jones Barber in the boys 3200.
The Cougars added 13 top-three finishes that included three wins. Winning events were: Sanders in an incredibly tight boys 100 versus Wesleyan’s Calhoun that came down to the wire, as well as the girls 4x200 and boys 4x100 relays.
Westchester posted eight podium finishes but tied for the most among area teams with four wins. Winning for the Wildcats were: Connor Apple in the boys pole vault, Cruz Hesling in the boys 1600, Ali Schwartz in the girls 3200, and the boys 4x400 relay rallying on the final leg.
“We had some really good individual performances. Having a week off for spring break didn’t help us very much,” HPCA coach Heather Foster said with a laugh. “But we’re bouncing back and hoping to be at full strength by the conference meet.”
Wesleyan will next race in the state championships, while HPCA and Westchester will have another meet Wednesday at Forsyth Country Day prior to the PTAC championship May 12 at Forsyth Country Day.
The state championships will be Friday and Saturday, May 20-21. Division I will be at Ravenscoft, Division II will be at Gaston Christian, and Division III will be at Mount Olive.
Wesleyan, a 4A school, expects to have about eight qualifiers, while HPCA, a 3A school, anticipates about a dozen, and Westchester, a 2A school, expects about 16.
“It’s definitely about sharpening up and keeping everyone injury-free,” Westchester coach Tim Anderson said. “I don’t believe you can gain anything in the last 10 or 12 days. It’s all keeping kids sharp and healthy. My worst fear is someone getting sick or injured. So, we’ll be really careful.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.