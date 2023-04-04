HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian has hired John Hughes as its new athletic director, the school announced Monday afternoon.
Hughes was the longtime coach and athletic director at Northwest Guilford before becoming assistant principal at Eastern Guilford and then at Northwest, where he has been since 2020. He replaces Joe Woodward, who was hired in June 2021.
“We could not be more excited to have John join our team to lead Wesleyan’s Athletic Department,” said David Ray, Wesleyan’s head of school. “John’s record speaks for itself. He is a talented and accomplished athletics professional, educator and administrator who possesses a passion to see young people grow in their relationship with Christ.”
Hughes, who graduated from Duke in 1995 and earned his Masters from North Carolina A&T in 2020, taught social studies and coached three sports at Northwest through 2003 and was AD through 2019. He was assistant principal at Eastern Guilford through 2020 before returning to Northwest.
He received the N.C. Athletic Directors Association’s Athletic Director of Excellence Award in 2019, the NCHSAA’s Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award in 2014 and Northwest’s PTSA Educator of the Year award in 2009.
“Outside of Wesleyan’s reputation for excellence in the classroom and on the field or court, the opportunity to focus on the ‘whole child’ and support Wesleyan’s mission is a large part of what drew me to this position,” Hughes said. “I am excited to put my background and experience to use to help guide coaches and individual student athletes on their journey.”
