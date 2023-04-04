John Hughes WCA AD.jpg

John Hughes, assistant principal and longtime coach and athletic director at Northwest Guilford, has been hired as the athletic director at Wesleyan Christian.

 Submitted photo

HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian has hired John Hughes as its new athletic director, the school announced Monday afternoon.

Hughes was the longtime coach and athletic director at Northwest Guilford before becoming assistant principal at Eastern Guilford and then at Northwest, where he has been since 2020. He replaces Joe Woodward, who was hired in June 2021.

Tags

Trending Videos